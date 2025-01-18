Canada.ca — Action Committee on Court Operations in Response to COVID-19

Regina Watteel wrote in response to this release,

Judicial Independence Compromised by Action Committee co-chaired by Chief Justice Wagner and Liberal Justice Minister David Lametti.

The redacted Action Committee Minutes provide evidence that Canadian courts were unduly influenced by the executive branch of the government throughout the C19 pandemic - a huge problem for judicial independence.

The Committee was repeatedly provided one-sided info that emphasized the need for the govt's restrictive policies. PHAC's version of C19 events & their opinions regarding the effectiveness of measures appears to have been taken as fact, without challenge.

Recall that the Supreme Court of Canada was one of the first to mandate vaccines, requiring all court staff be vaccinated. Many provincial courts followed suit. All Federal Court judges announced they were vaccinated well ahead of the federal vaccine mandates and travel restrictions.