'Action Committee on Court Operations in Response to COVID-19' meeting minutes obtained from Canada's Department of Justice
The committee still meets and is co-chaired by the Chief Justice and Minister of Justice
Canada.ca — Action Committee on Court Operations in Response to COVID-19
Regina Watteel wrote in response to this release,
Judicial Independence Compromised by Action Committee co-chaired by Chief Justice Wagner and Liberal Justice Minister David Lametti.
The redacted Action Committee Minutes provide evidence that Canadian courts were unduly influenced by the executive branch of the government throughout the C19 pandemic - a huge problem for judicial independence.
The Committee was repeatedly provided one-sided info that emphasized the need for the govt's restrictive policies. PHAC's version of C19 events & their opinions regarding the effectiveness of measures appears to have been taken as fact, without challenge.
Recall that the Supreme Court of Canada was one of the first to mandate vaccines, requiring all court staff be vaccinated. Many provincial courts followed suit. All Federal Court judges announced they were vaccinated well ahead of the federal vaccine mandates and travel restrictions.
Hugely helpful. I'm just about to dig into this deeper, and your timing couldn't be better. Thank you!
I figured the courts were involved in pushing the one sided narrative. I think it was in 2022 that two family court justices got their reputations smeared and excoriated by the appeals court and the Toronto star for ruling on the side in two different cases where feuding parents were arguing over their kids getting the shots. The judges sided with the parent who did not want their kids getting the shot. Justice Pazaratz in Hamilton and Justice Bennett in North York. Justice Pazaratz said he didn’t have enough evidence in front of him to rule in favour of getting the shots. Which was the absolute truth. I was shocked at the Toronto star weighing in on something they knew nothing about which was the reason I stopped my subscription. When the virus first came to our shores everybody was scrambling and wanted this life saving shot. Pharma held countries over the barrel, I wonder what was contained in the contracts with pharma. The influence of pharma was far and wide. The smearing of people’s reputations who dared question the shot or downright warned against it is a move right out of pharma’s playbook.