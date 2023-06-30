Environment Canada geoengineering release package, part 2 page 247

Think ‘chemtrails’ are nonsense?

The conspiracy goes like this: airplanes operated by clandestine entities are intentionally releasing large quantities of ‘climate forcing agents’ (pollutants) directly into the global atmosphere in a reckless and futile bid to control not only the daily weather but the Earth’s climate — by hiding the very light of our life-giving Sun.

What do the authorities say?

Here’s a U.N. Environment Programme report from February 2023 entitled One Atmosphere: An Independent Expert Review on Solar Radiation Modification Research and Deployment.

A stock photo on page 28 of the UNEP report — a similar photo is on page 31

The chemtrails are contrails official narrative — comment from a Canadian university professor who conducts geoengineering simulations

Important nuance

Governments and academia generate a lot of content about geoengineering variants like Solar Radiation Modification, Marine Cloud Brightening and Stratospheric Aerosol Injection. “SAI” was made infamous by then-acting CIA director John Brennan at a talk to the Council on Foreign Relations in 2016. In that clip he costed a “fully deployed” SAI program at a mere $10 billion/year.

Geoengineering Modeling Research Consortium virtual meeting schedule — Environment Canada release package, part 4 page 1

Despite all the interest, geoengineering programs are only officially acknowledged as something being investigated via computer simulation, using tools like the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research CESM. As far as the public is concerned, active global spray programs do not officially exist.

Comment from a government scientist

Realworld programs — documentation

Beyond the simulations, it is acknowledged that Alberta gets flared with silver iodide smoke for a program which is supposed to stop hail in Alberta. Inhaled silver is very dangerous.

WMI is Weather Modification International, a company based in Fargo, ND — page 13 of a package obtained under the Weather Modification Information Act

In the summer of 2022, WMI aircraft racked up 10 days in flight time over Alberta, raining 228 kilograms of toxic dust on the lands and waters below.

Correlation, causation?

A google search for ‘Alberta hailstorm damage’ returns this CTV News clip as a top result. The piece reports on a near-deadly hail event in central Alberta which occurred on 2 August 2022. According to flight logs submitted to Environment Canada, WMI flared 37 kg beginning at 2:32 in the morning on that day, in that region. Perhaps Alberta Premiere Danielle Smith should ground the hail ‘suppression’ fleet?

‘Hailstop 5’ out of Springbank (northwest of Calgary) flared 37,760 grams of hail-making dust in the hours before a massive hailstorm tore across central Alberta — page 3 of WMI annual report 2022 to Environment Canada

So-called hail suppression in Alberta is conducted *for* insurance companies — page 13 of WMI annual report 2019

What we know

Governments and academia are conducting a lot of research on geoengineering, yet claim that aerosol injection from large aircraft to blot out the sun is not a realworld activity

In the Canadian province of Alberta, ‘hail suppression’ from small aircraft is conducted by Weather Modification International for the insurance industry

The Dimming - a documentary produced by Geoengineering Watch - indicates that SAI is already deployed at scale

Clear blue skies with white puffy clouds are now a rare luxury in much of the world

Parties which modify the weather without formally notifying the federal government face up to 6 months in prison in Canada, under the Weather Modification Info Act section 7

Dead ends

Either my eyes and visual memory of the sky deceive me, or someone is not reporting their weather modification activities to Environment Canada. Maybe they don’t know the law. Or maybe their legal theory is that the WMI Act definition for weather modification activity doesn’t apply to their operations:

includes any action designed or intended to produce, by physical or chemical means, changes in the composition or dynamics of the atmosphere for the purpose of increasing, decreasing or redistributing precipitation, decreasing or suppressing hail or lightning or dissipating fog or cloud. (essais de modification du temps)

In years past, various federal ministries have denied knowledge of any realworld stratospheric spray programs.

2017, Canadian Space Agency

2018, Environment Canada

2020, Transportation Safety Board

2020, National Research Council

2020, Natural Resources Canada

2020, Transport Canada

2023, Canadian Transportation Industry

Clues

In 2023, Environment Canada released more information — curious excerpts below.

Aerosol Limb Imager User Requirement Document — Environment Canada package part 1, page 14

Part 1, page 20

Part 1, page 108

Vague but alarming — Part 2, page 249

Part 2, page 250

Part 2, page 251

Part 3, page 99

Part 3, page 130

Part 3, page 134

Part 3, page 250

Climate change debate is moot in the face of unacknowledged geoengineering

Sun Tzu said: There are five ways of attacking with fire. The first is to burn soldiers in their camp; the second is to burn stores; the third is to burn baggage trains; the fourth is to burn arsenals and magazines; the fifth is to hurl dropping fire amongst the enemy.

Canada is burning. On 28 June 2023, Toronto’s air quality measured the worst worldwide. Hazardous levels of formaldehyde and benzene are being detected in the air. At the start of June, satellites showed forest fires breaking out in large-scale spontaneous patterns across Quebec and Alberta, indicating coordinated arson. Federal police reported forest arson across the country in May and June in Nova Scotia, Alberta and British Columbia. Danielle Smith has brought in outside investigators, the final report of which will assuredly be shared in full with the Albertan taxpayer…

Biblical proportions — NASA satellite image from 26 June 2023 showing Quebec forest fire smoke reaching Europe from across the Atlantic — source

Preliminary satellite evidence and police reports point to some kind of arson operation as the primary culprit in setting off the recent blazes — but why are the forests so susceptible to fire in the first place?

Sun Tzu said: There is a proper season for making attacks with fire, and special days for starting a conflagration. The proper season is when the weather is very dry; the special days are those when the moon is in the constellations of the Sieve, the Wall, the Wing or the Cross-bar; for these four are all days of rising wind.

A two hour documentary on YouTube called The Dimming provides a scientific basis that aluminum particles are being released in very large quantities into the stratosphere. That aluminum bio-accumulates in plants has been a known fact for decades. Free aluminum is toxic to root systems and inhibits plant growth. Aluminum particles sprayed from above over a long period of time would certainly clog up roots and dry out trees, turning the forest into a tinderbox.

2023 has surpassed the worst year on record (2021) by double in terms of megahectares burned and the typical fire season has not even begun — each hectare of forest has hundreds of trees — note how little burned in 2020 — source

Parliamentary response to ecoterrorism?

It’s difficult to grasp the loss of plant and animal life happening in Canada right now.

According section 1 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Canada is a “free and democratic society”. In principle, the so-called House of Commons should be all over getting to the bottom of what/who is fueling this unmitigated national disaster, especially considering the CO2 emissions from hundreds of millions of burning trees! Don’t hold your breath, Parliament is on summer holiday.

During Question Period on 12 June 2023, Deputy Prime Minister, Liberal Party Minister of Finance and World Economic Forum Board Trustee Chrystia Freeland gave the national fires a brief mention. She parroted slogans like, “take action for the climate” to “support our industrial and economic plan to build a green economy.” These are central-planning euphemisms for a wealth transfer to scale up geoengineering projects, environment be damned.

Later that same Question Period, Green Party leader Elizabeth May omitted any mention of arson or geoengineering re the fires, and Liberal Party Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair - locally famous for arresting 1000+ individuals as Police Chief during the 2010 Toronto G20 protests - responded by saying “we have been working with the insurance industry […]”. Bill then appears to get called out by the colleague to his left for this hilariously transparent comment.

This is not the kind of liberalism Hayek espoused in The Road to Serfdom.

29 June 2023 — source

The tragic-comedic element in all this is that when Justin Trudeau ran for Prime Minister in 2015, he promised to plant 2 billion trees. Apparently as of 2021 his government planted 0.4% of that, though we should be impressed that even one tree was planted, let alone 8 million (a number lost daily to the fires). Regardless of the massive net tree-loss, his government is COMMITTED TO COMBATING CLIMATE CHANGE.

The federal government’s corporate vision of nature in the derided new passport

Where do we go from here?

The government claims to want to protect the environment, but growing evidence and lack of transparency indicates hostility - if not malice - toward our little planet. Meanwhile the left-right paradigm plebs are busy trolling each other about how much of a warming factor CO2 is. I for one would love to hear Greta’s take on geoengineering.

Search of Greta’s tweets for ‘geoengineering’, ‘climate engineering’ and ‘chemtrails’ yield zilch as of 29 June 2023

First, we have to talk about geoengineering in daily life. Broach it with politicians and bureaucrats too. Attract attention to the issue — it’s pressing.

Second, we need people with access to information to come forth and share what they know about deployed geoengineering programs, not just the simulations. SAI, SRM, MCB and so forth pose an existential threat to life on Earth. If you know about weather modification activities in Canada and do not disclose, you face possible jailtime under the Weather Modification Information Act. Please save yourself and the world by sharing what you know with the public now.

Third, document suspected spraying yourself.

Fourth, pray.

Spirit Bear (White Kermode) in the Great Bear Rainforest, British Columbia — Paul Nicklen/National Geographic Creative — source

