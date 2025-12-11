Merck has a new line of ‘RNA-particle’ rabies vaccines for pets. I asked an AI if they work like the covid mRNA shots:

No—at least from what’s published, Nobivac NXT rabies does not use lipid nanoparticles. It uses an alphavirus “replicon RNA particle” platform: the rabies self-amplifying RNA is packaged inside a Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus–derived viral-like particle, which infects dendritic cells once, then makes lots of rabies G protein antigen; there’s no adjuvant and no LNP carrier described.

On 21 Nov 2025, a Merck-conducted study on these new shots was published. It first ran 3-year efficacy, then 14-day safety trials in both cats and dogs. So-called control groups used “RNA-particle GFP as a placebo” (expressing green fluorescent protein).

Efficacy

The study concludes,

100% protection from virulent rabies was demonstrated in excess of three years post-vaccination from a single dose at 12 weeks of age in both dogs and cats.

All of the fluorescent ‘placebo’ cats and 85% of the dogs became rabid upon infection.

Safety

Out of 45 total cats in the efficacy arm, 3 “were removed from the study for health reasons not associated with the vaccines.” There is nothing further written regarding what happened to these animals before or after they were pulled. 3 / 45 cats = 6.7%

Similarly, “During the three-year holding period, prior to challenge, two dogs in the RNA-particle Rabies vaccinated group were removed from the study for health reasons unrelated to the test vaccine.” 2 / 42 dogs = 4.8%

More flags

Cats and dogs were observed for a total of 14 days in the field safety trials.

“Among the 665 vaccinated cats there were 38 cats (5.7%) that experienced an adverse event deemed related to the vaccine.”

“Among the 622 vaccinated dogs there were 42 dogs (6.8%) that experienced an adverse event deemed related to the vaccine.”

Nothing is said in the study about AEs deemed unrelated. Digging into the regulatory documents, we get a clearer picture:

“Not Related” adverse events in cats. Occured within 14 days.

“Not Related” adverse events in dogs. Occured within 14 days.

‘No rabies-vaccinated animals died’ is not a claim made by the study in any of its trials. The regulatory document makes no mention of the 3 cats and 2 dogs pulled from the efficacy arm by Merck for “health reasons unrelated”.

Post-marketing surveillance in Canada

A new document released under the Access to Information Act reveals a number of potentially serious injuries in pets from the new Merck rabies shots.

Through the ATIA portal, a request was made to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (yes, the same CFIA that recently shot hundreds of ostriches in a makeshift pen overnight on a British Columbia farm).

The request:

Seeking all adverse event reports and statistics submitted or generated by any party associated with any of the following Merck Animal Health RNA particle vaccines for cats and dogs: Nobivac NXT Canine-3 Rabies, Nobivac NXT Feline-3 Rabies, Nobivax NXT Canine Flu H3N2, Nobivac NXT FeLV. 1 Jan 2023 - 24 July 2025.

The result…

6 pages like this, totalling 65 dogs and 29 cats, all apparently given the feline shot.

A human on page 4.

The “description of adverse event (signs reports)” column is fully redacted. CFIA justifies the redactions with Access to Info Act sections 19(1) (personal information — perhaps about the human?) and 20(1)(c),

information the disclosure of which could reasonably be expected to result in material financial loss or gain to, or could reasonably be expected to prejudice the competitive position of, a third party;

As all event descriptions are redacted, there may be fatalities reported, but the public is prevented from knowing. The Canadian government has released detailed vaccine adverse event reports - deaths - in the past, never invoking third party information or privacy provisions.

A complaint has been filed with the Office of the Information Commissioner.

CFIA Response Package A 2025 00083 - 6 pages 246KB ∙ PDF file Download CFIA Response Package A 2025 00083 - 6 pages Download

Side notes

The Merck rabies study makes a helpful admission in the vaccine safety debate regarding adjuvants. From the Discussion section:

Adjuvanted vaccines have been associated with an increased occurrence of local reactions at the site of inoculation and there has been debate over many years as to whether they are one of the many factors contributing to the development of feline injection site sarcoma [7,8].

Legal fact: in the U.S., veterinary vaccines are not indemnified the way human ones are.

Science question: rabies, like coronaviruses, are single-strand RNA viruses which replicate with RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp). Zev Zelenko’s key insight was that zinc strongly inhibits RdRp but cannot enter cells effectively without an ionophore such as quercetin or ivermectin. Could zinc + ivermectin be safe and effective for treating rabies? A 1984 report indicates that “chloroquine [a zinc ionophore] inhibit rabies virus infection in neuroblastoma cells” in vitro. There is yet any experimental followup on this promising finding. [full paper]

History: the word rabies comes from Latin rabiēs (from rabere, ‘to rage’), and is probably related to the Sanskrit रभस् (rabhas), of the same meaning. Possibly the earliest surviving reference to the affliction itself is a law from the Amorite Mesopotamian Kingdom of Eshnunna in what is now eastern Iraq, ~2000 BC,

If a dog becomes rabid and the ward authority makes that known to its owner, but he does not watch over his dog so that it bites a man and causes his death, the owner shall pay forty shekels of silver; if it bites a slave and causes his death, he shall pay fifteen shekels of silver.