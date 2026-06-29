CFIA veterinary documents show ostriches "healthy with clear eyes and nares" 3 days before cull
"The Go-Pro footage is not held on any CFIA computers and the two memory cards from the Go-Pro cameras will be held securely by CFIA"
By order of the Information Commissioner, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released 651 pages about the infamous November 2025 shooting cull at Universal Ostrich Farm in B.C. Despite copious redactions, much is revealed.
The following analysis was AI-assisted.
1. Invited vet found flock 97-98% healthy three days before the cull
A veterinarian CFIA itself brought in documented a healthy, asymptomatic flock three days before the kill.
2. Refusal to retest
CFIA made an affirmative decision to ignore retest pleas rather than reach a reasoned scientific conclusion.
2b. “Policy does not provide for additional testing”
CFIA concedes testing was possible and probative yet declined it.
2c. Owner legally barred from testing own birds
The quarantine order made it illegal for the farm to test its own birds.
3. 10-month-stale, H5-only trigger
The kill rested on a partial, nearly year-old positive test never updated against the surviving flock.
4. No samples, eggs, or carcasses retained
By destroying everything, CFIA foreclosed any verification of the healthy/antibody claims.
4b. Egg-retention messaging scrubbed
CFIA’s careful denials that it “kept” eggs show awareness that the flock’s research value was a live, sensitive issue.
4c. Farm’s formal antibody/science notice
CFIA was notified of the flock’s claimed research value before destroying it.
5. Contractor dry-run and rifle sighting before the court ruled
Sighting rifles and rehearsing the cull weeks before the court ruled shows the outcome was pre-committed, not open-minded.
5b. Cull planned for the same afternoon as the Supreme Court ruling
The same-afternoon execution plan confirms there was no intention to retest or reconsider once leave to appeal was denied.
6. Transport Canada dangerous-goods inspection
Another federal regulator investigated whether CFIA itself illegally transported infected carcasses.
6b. Transport Canada inquiry from a complaint, slow-walked
CFIA’s after-the-fact scramble suggests the dangerous-goods rules may not have been followed during disposal.
7. “Mitigate filming of the destruction”
Direct documentary intent to stop the public from recording the kill.
7b. NOTAM drone / airspace ban
CFIA engineered an airspace closure to block aerial observation of the cull.
7c. Glare lights aimed at the highway
Lights aimed to wash out any photo or video confirm a deliberate visual blackout.
7d. Disposal bins arranged to block filming
Even disposal logistics were arranged to obstruct the public’s line of sight.
7e. Cull began after sunset
Beginning in darkness corroborates the public criticism that the cull was hidden from view.
7f. “How depop was done” removed from statement
CFIA consciously deleted the killing method from its public statement.
7g. “No carnage” narrative pre-built
Pre-building a cruelty rebuttal shows the method was internally recognized as a serious exposure.
8. Go-Pro kill footage kept off all CFIA computers
Segregating the only video of the killing raises records-management and disclosure-avoidance concerns.
9. Decisions routed to a “small leadership text group”
Routing real-time decisions to texts keeps the most consequential records out of access-to-information requests.
9b. Substantive updates repeatedly routed to phone calls
A pattern of moving substance off email and onto calls.
9c. Internal consultation deliberately limited
Narrowing internal review on the key decision reduced challenge and the documentary trail.
10. HPAI carcasses left uncovered overnight
CFIA recreated the exact wildlife-exposure risk it used to justify killing the live birds.
10b. Decontamination admittedly incomplete
CFIA admits it never fully decontaminated the farm, undercutting its urgency / biosecurity rationale.
10c. Landfill in a migratory-bird flight path
Disposing of infected carcasses under a migratory route may have spread the very risk the cull targeted.
10d. Uncleaned trucks through the “hottest” zone (owner allegation)
The farm’s preserved observation of uncleaned vehicles supports a biosecurity-hypocrisy argument.
10e. RCMP in pens without full PPE
Government personnel breached the standards it fined the farm $20,000 for missing.
10f. WorkSafeBC response back-filled from a template
Template placeholders suggest required safety documentation was created after the fact, not before.
11. Privy Council Office “green light” gating media and MP responses
Central-government control of CFIA’s messaging contradicts its posture as an independent, science-driven regulator.
11b. File managed to Minister / Deputy Minister / AAFC offices
Shows the file was steered for political optics at the most senior levels.
12. Reported Universal Ostrich Farm (UOF) account to Meta; mass-report drive
A federal agency orchestrating takedowns from personal accounts of a regulated party’s page raises Charter concerns.
12b. Facebook takedown complaints over the UOF page
Reinforces a coordinated effort to suppress the farm’s public voice.
12c. “Mis and dis information” framing
Internal disparagement of the farm evidences bias and a closed mind.
13. Bird counts admittedly only “estimates”; 331 down to 314
CFIA cannot reliably establish how many living birds existed, undermining its own “unfounded” finding on missing birds.
13b. Public “overreported” claim
CFIA blamed the farm for a count gap that largely arose under CFIA’s own custody.
13c. Independent count refused
Controlling the only counts while denying verification.
14. Public “has not euthanized any animals” line versus internal euthanasia plan
A public statement contradicted by internal records.
14b. Prevail-poisoning allegation (owner allegation)
The owner’s claim that disinfectant was sprayed where live birds slept, preserved in CFIA’s files, alleges CFIA-caused harm during court-ordered custody.
14c. BC-licensure question over the replacement vet
Raises whether CFIA’s caretaking vet was even legally qualified to practice in the province.
15. Refused to reimburse feed / shelter materials
While holding the birds, CFIA pushed welfare costs onto the owners it had locked off the property.
15b. 180-day fallow period imposed
A fallow period running into spring compounds the economic destruction beyond the cull itself.
15c. Won’t cover cleaning / disinfection cost
After killing the herd, CFIA leaves the farm to fund decontamination.
16. Public and Animal Justice complaints over the depopulation method
Independent parties including Animal Justice formally challenged the cull’s humaneness, contradicting the portrayal of a clean, controlled process.
16b. Eyewitness account of prolonged gunfire (public account)
A graphic account of wounded birds finished the next morning sits in CFIA’s own files.
16c. Vet disclaimed shooting-method expertise
CFIA’s own veterinarian said the killing method was outside their experience, questioning how it was chosen.
The level of wickedness that was demonstrated by this action is absolutely monumental. The karma coming to every single person involved will also be... monumental. This is an example of pure and total evil.
Thanks for documenting this. This was so heart breaking and unbelievable that our government was behind such an agenda driven cruel act.