Scoops' Gazette

Scoops' Gazette

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Clairity Blue's avatar
Clairity Blue
Jun 29

The level of wickedness that was demonstrated by this action is absolutely monumental. The karma coming to every single person involved will also be... monumental. This is an example of pure and total evil.

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Jendalene Freeze's avatar
Jendalene Freeze
Jul 2

Thanks for documenting this. This was so heart breaking and unbelievable that our government was behind such an agenda driven cruel act.

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