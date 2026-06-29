By order of the Information Commissioner, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released 651 pages about the infamous November 2025 shooting cull at Universal Ostrich Farm in B.C. Despite copious redactions, much is revealed.

Backgound here.

Page 363

Page 365

The following analysis was AI-assisted.

1. Invited vet found flock 97-98% healthy three days before the cull

A veterinarian CFIA itself brought in documented a healthy, asymptomatic flock three days before the kill.

Page 225

2. Refusal to retest

CFIA made an affirmative decision to ignore retest pleas rather than reach a reasoned scientific conclusion.

Page 414

2b. “Policy does not provide for additional testing”

CFIA concedes testing was possible and probative yet declined it.

Page 408

2c. Owner legally barred from testing own birds

The quarantine order made it illegal for the farm to test its own birds.

Page 178

3. 10-month-stale, H5-only trigger

The kill rested on a partial, nearly year-old positive test never updated against the surviving flock.

Page 428

4. No samples, eggs, or carcasses retained

By destroying everything, CFIA foreclosed any verification of the healthy/antibody claims.

Page 174

4b. Egg-retention messaging scrubbed

CFIA’s careful denials that it “kept” eggs show awareness that the flock’s research value was a live, sensitive issue.

Page 375

4c. Farm’s formal antibody/science notice

CFIA was notified of the flock’s claimed research value before destroying it.

Page 312

5. Contractor dry-run and rifle sighting before the court ruled

Sighting rifles and rehearsing the cull weeks before the court ruled shows the outcome was pre-committed, not open-minded.

Page 295

5b. Cull planned for the same afternoon as the Supreme Court ruling

The same-afternoon execution plan confirms there was no intention to retest or reconsider once leave to appeal was denied.

Page 468

6. Transport Canada dangerous-goods inspection

Another federal regulator investigated whether CFIA itself illegally transported infected carcasses.

Page 4

6b. Transport Canada inquiry from a complaint, slow-walked

CFIA’s after-the-fact scramble suggests the dangerous-goods rules may not have been followed during disposal.

Page 374

7. “Mitigate filming of the destruction”

Direct documentary intent to stop the public from recording the kill.

Page 354

7b. NOTAM drone / airspace ban

CFIA engineered an airspace closure to block aerial observation of the cull.

Page 302

7c. Glare lights aimed at the highway

Lights aimed to wash out any photo or video confirm a deliberate visual blackout.

Page 27

7d. Disposal bins arranged to block filming

Even disposal logistics were arranged to obstruct the public’s line of sight.

Page 577

7e. Cull began after sunset

Beginning in darkness corroborates the public criticism that the cull was hidden from view.

Page 600

7f. “How depop was done” removed from statement

CFIA consciously deleted the killing method from its public statement.

Page 267

7g. “No carnage” narrative pre-built

Pre-building a cruelty rebuttal shows the method was internally recognized as a serious exposure.

8. Go-Pro kill footage kept off all CFIA computers

Segregating the only video of the killing raises records-management and disclosure-avoidance concerns.

Page 582

9. Decisions routed to a “small leadership text group”

Routing real-time decisions to texts keeps the most consequential records out of access-to-information requests.

Page 12

9b. Substantive updates repeatedly routed to phone calls

A pattern of moving substance off email and onto calls.

Page 448

Page 449

Page 451

9c. Internal consultation deliberately limited

Narrowing internal review on the key decision reduced challenge and the documentary trail.

Page 554

10. HPAI carcasses left uncovered overnight

CFIA recreated the exact wildlife-exposure risk it used to justify killing the live birds.

Page 579

10b. Decontamination admittedly incomplete

CFIA admits it never fully decontaminated the farm, undercutting its urgency / biosecurity rationale.

Page 419

10c. Landfill in a migratory-bird flight path

Disposing of infected carcasses under a migratory route may have spread the very risk the cull targeted.

Page 443

10d. Uncleaned trucks through the “hottest” zone (owner allegation)

The farm’s preserved observation of uncleaned vehicles supports a biosecurity-hypocrisy argument.

Page 641

10e. RCMP in pens without full PPE

Government personnel breached the standards it fined the farm $20,000 for missing.

Page 429

10f. WorkSafeBC response back-filled from a template

Template placeholders suggest required safety documentation was created after the fact, not before.

Page 48

11. Privy Council Office “green light” gating media and MP responses

Central-government control of CFIA’s messaging contradicts its posture as an independent, science-driven regulator.

PCO = Privy Council Office, Page 439

11b. File managed to Minister / Deputy Minister / AAFC offices

Shows the file was steered for political optics at the most senior levels.

Page 603

12. Reported Universal Ostrich Farm (UOF) account to Meta; mass-report drive

A federal agency orchestrating takedowns from personal accounts of a regulated party’s page raises Charter concerns.

Page 74

12b. Facebook takedown complaints over the UOF page

Reinforces a coordinated effort to suppress the farm’s public voice.

12c. “Mis and dis information” framing

Internal disparagement of the farm evidences bias and a closed mind.

Page 567

13. Bird counts admittedly only “estimates”; 331 down to 314

CFIA cannot reliably establish how many living birds existed, undermining its own “unfounded” finding on missing birds.

Page 261

13b. Public “overreported” claim

CFIA blamed the farm for a count gap that largely arose under CFIA’s own custody.

Page 548

13c. Independent count refused

Controlling the only counts while denying verification.

Page 316

14. Public “has not euthanized any animals” line versus internal euthanasia plan

A public statement contradicted by internal records.

Page 631

14b. Prevail-poisoning allegation (owner allegation)

The owner’s claim that disinfectant was sprayed where live birds slept, preserved in CFIA’s files, alleges CFIA-caused harm during court-ordered custody.

Page 630

14c. BC-licensure question over the replacement vet

Raises whether CFIA’s caretaking vet was even legally qualified to practice in the province.

Page 628

15. Refused to reimburse feed / shelter materials

While holding the birds, CFIA pushed welfare costs onto the owners it had locked off the property.

“[…] any other orders of materials by UOF, including any alfalfa or feed or tarps etc. would be at the cost of UOF and would not be reimbursable […].” Page 623

15b. 180-day fallow period imposed

A fallow period running into spring compounds the economic destruction beyond the cull itself.

Page 196

15c. Won’t cover cleaning / disinfection cost

After killing the herd, CFIA leaves the farm to fund decontamination.

C&D = Cleaning & Disinfection. Page 505

16. Public and Animal Justice complaints over the depopulation method

Independent parties including Animal Justice formally challenged the cull’s humaneness, contradicting the portrayal of a clean, controlled process.

Page 3

16b. Eyewitness account of prolonged gunfire (public account)

A graphic account of wounded birds finished the next morning sits in CFIA’s own files.

Page 219

16c. Vet disclaimed shooting-method expertise

CFIA’s own veterinarian said the killing method was outside their experience, questioning how it was chosen.

Page 438

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