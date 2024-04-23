Emails from Health Canada re SV40 contamination in Pfizer vax
"Was it unexpected to find this sequence in the finished product? Response: Yes, because Pfizer did not identify the presence of SV40 promoter enhancer on the plasmid template used to produce mRNA"
The SV40 virus is oncogenic (has cancer-causing potential). It has an infamous history, known to have been injected into millions of baby boomers via the contaminated polio vaccine program of the 1950s and 60s.
The SV40 virus is oncogenic (has cancer-causing potential). It has an infamous history, known to have been injected into millions of baby boomers via the contaminated polio vaccine program of the 1950s and 60s.
In February 2023, Kevin McKernan sequenced some covid vaccine vials and published the results, which showed the presence of SV40 DNA fragments. In October 2023, a preprint went into more detail. Researchers on the paper are David Speicher, Jessica Rose, L. Maria Gutschi, David Wiseman and Kevin McKernan.
Health Canada first acknowledged that the SV40 enhancer was present in the Pfizer injection to journalists Noé Chartier and Matt Horwood. That revelation inspired this request for emails on the topic from Health Canada, provided below.
So, I emailed the Alberta Premier and Health Minister asking about the contamination and the SV40 promoter who forwarded my email to a PHD in something but not science related.
She then emailed me and basically said the DNA is allowed all vaccines have DNA although I included that scientists had found over the allowed amounts. She then went onto SV40 and said it was found NOT to be cancerous.
Can anyone lead me to information on the SV40 as a cancer agent or possible cancer agent?
I will be replying to her soon and plan to CC the Premier and Health Minister.
Thanks.
