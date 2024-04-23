Update — this email package has picked up great coverage from Epoch Times, Western Standard, Rebel News and Kevin McKernan’s substack. An interview of McKernan on the email release may be found here. A discussion with some of the researchers, myself and others here.

The SV40 virus is oncogenic (has cancer-causing potential). It has an infamous history, known to have been injected into millions of baby boomers via the contaminated polio vaccine program of the 1950s and 60s.

In February 2023, Kevin McKernan sequenced some covid vaccine vials and published the results, which showed the presence of SV40 DNA fragments. In October 2023, a preprint went into more detail. Researchers on the paper are David Speicher, Jessica Rose, L. Maria Gutschi, David Wiseman and Kevin McKernan.

Health Canada first acknowledged that the SV40 enhancer was present in the Pfizer injection to journalists Noé Chartier and Matt Horwood. That revelation inspired this request for emails on the topic from Health Canada, provided below.

Ontario’s Minister of Health excited about an ‘inhalable vaccine’ for kids — page 2

The inhalable vaccine has SV40 code in it — page 7

Acknowledgement of polio vaccine contamination — do most boomers know this? — page 32

SV40 should be undetectable — page 41

SV40 must be avoided! — page 66

SV40 re covid vax on Health Canada’s radar — page 131

Questions of Pfizer — page 132

More questions of Pfizer — page 133

Taking holiday time to discuss the issue — page 137

“public topic now” — page 139

Pfizer chose not to mention … Remedy the situation before Fall 2024 vax campaign — page 141

Pfizer acknowledges “minimal risk” — page 150

Page 150

“they do not seem to care much at this moment” — page 151

Health Canada wants the DNA contamination out… a little late? — page 152

Replication in bacteria? — page 153

Assumptions and assertions — page 193

European regulator reaching out to American and Canadian counterparts — page 195

Pfizer’s response — page 199

Nothing to see here — page 201

Pfizer says it will characterize the DNA by 1 Dec 2023 [56 pages have been requested ]— page 202

“minimal safety risk” … “References: None” — page 203

“fragment size is related to the probability of integration [with the human genome]"— page 205

Was it unexpected? Yes — page 235

SV40 meetings… — page 236

Health Canada SV40 release package (247 pages) - 23 Apr 2024 11.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Health Canada SV40 release package (247 pages) - 23 Apr 2024 Download