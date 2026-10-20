DISCLOSURE

The author filed the access-to-information requests, complaints and lawsuit described in this article. AI-assisted.

Part of an internal Issue Analysis Summary (IAS), a recently “corrected” release by Health Canada — ATIP HC-A-2023-000366

Health Canada released two documents in September 2026 about an undeclared DNA sequence in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Both had been withheld for years; both took an order from the Information Commissioner of Canada, and one took a lawsuit to obtain. While they were withheld, the government told the House of Commons that “the full DNA sequence of the Pfizer plasmid was provided at the time of initial filing,” that the sequence “is inactive, has no functional role,” and that the review of it had been “deemed to be unnecessary as the residual DNA content in the final product was consistently below the limit of 10 ng/human dose.”

Health Canada’s own reviewers had drawn the opposite conclusion from the same premise. “Due to the fact that some plasmid-derived DNA fragments remain in the final product as a process-related impurity,” they wrote, “the plasmid should not include unnecessary DNA regulatory elements. At a minimum, these regulatory elements should have been disclosed initially.” They asked Pfizer to take the sequence out. Pfizer would not agree.

The passages Health Canada blacked out say the following. The SV40 sequence was “unnecessary.” Pfizer had been “required to provide a full annotation of all functional components of each plasmid” and its map left the sequence out. When officials weighed what to do, both options they considered turned on “negative public perception.”

Eleven days after Pfizer refused, the same review recommended the vaccine for approval. The Quality Evaluation Executive Summary for Comirnaty XBB.1.5, dated 5 September 2023, records the refusal under Key Quality Issues. Its recommendation line reads: “A Notice of Compliance is recommended.”

One measurement was left outstanding. Health Canada had asked Pfizer to characterize “the size distribution of the residual DNA fragments” — a figure one of its own scientists would tell the FDA that October is “related to the probability of [genomic] integration.” Pfizer undertook to provide it by 1 December 2023, by which time the XBB.1.5 formulation had been authorized for more than two months.

Pfizer provided that measurement. It sits on Health Canada’s file, and the department has withheld it.

IAS excerpt

HOW IT STARTED

The sequence was not found by a regulator. In April 2023 Kevin McKernan, Yvonne Helbert, Liam Kane and Stephen McLaughlin sequenced vials of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and reported residual DNA above the thresholds set by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency, along with an SV40 promoter-enhancer sequence in the Pfizer product. The findings were presented to the US Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee in June. A second group — David Speicher, Jessica Rose, Maria Gutschi, David Wiseman and McKernan again — reported comparable quantities from vials obtained in Ontario that October.

Health Canada did not test the product either. On 17 July 2023 Noé Chartier of The Epoch Times sent the department questions about the preprint. The very next day, reviewers ran a BLAST alignment against the plasmid sequences Pfizer had filed years earlier, and confirmed it. The department would later tell Parliament that the SV40 promoter enhancer sequence “was found to be a residual DNA fragment in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.”

Within 48 hours of Chartier’s email, Dr. Co Pham, director of the Centre for Vaccines, Clinical Trials and Biostatistics, had authorized an Issue Analysis Summary. “Co agreed to have an IAS for the SV40 promoter sequence as we discussed today,” Dr. Tong Wu wrote to Dr. Michael Wall on 19 July.

Wall circulated the draft on 27 July. The SV40 promoter, it recorded, “is present on all plasmids used to manufacture all lots of COMIRNATY and COMIRNATY Original & Omicron BA.5/BA.5 released onto the Canadian market and was not previously disclosed by Pfizer.” Health Canada had not known: the plasmid maps the company supplied “did not indicate the presence of SV40 enhancer. It was not known or expected that these plasmids would contain the SV40 enhancer.”

Quality Evaluation Executive Summary (QEES) — HC-A-2023-000979

The 2024 release did not contain those findings. It cut the words “was not previously disclosed by Pfizer” from the finding quoted above, and withheld the whole of “Knowledge at time of event” — the passage recording that the enhancer’s presence “was not known or expected.” The department had told The Epoch Times eleven months earlier that “the sponsor did not specifically identify the SV40 sequence”; it withheld the same finding from its own summary as third-party confidential information. Those lines came out on 16 July 2026, the day after the Commissioner’s order took effect. The passages explaining what Health Canada made of it — the annotation failure, the judgment that the element was unnecessary, the options — came only in September 2026, a day before the government’s affidavit was due to be filed in the Federal Court application against it.

Pfizer, the summary records, “was required to provide a full annotation of all functional components of each plasmid.” Its map declared the promoter driving transcription of the spike sequence and omitted the one driving the kanamycin resistance gene. Kanamycin is an antibiotic, and the gene confers resistance to it: during production the bacteria are grown in the drug, so that only those carrying the plasmid survive. Officials judged the element unnecessary: “the use of a promoter with activity in eukaryotic cells is unnecessary since kanamycin expression is only required in E. coli for cloning and propagation of the plasmid.” Eukaryotic cells include human cells. So the plasmid carried a genetic switch active in human cells to run a gene only bacteria need. What it might do in a human cell is the one question the summary does not address.

The summary also records why SV40 carries the reputation it does: “there is a negative public perception of SV40 sequences in vaccines due to the historical presence of SV40 virus in monkey kidney cells used to manufacture IPV vaccine.” Between 1955 and 1963 an estimated 10 to 30 per cent of US polio vaccine carried live SV40, exposing somewhere between 10 and 30 million people. The contamination was identified in 1960 and new vaccine was required to be free of it from 1961, but stock already manufactured was not withdrawn and remained in use until 1963.

The virus causes tumours in animals and transforms human cells in culture. Whether it has caused cancer in people has been studied for decades and the literature conflicts; the WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer classes it as not classifiable as to human carcinogenicity. What the polio vaccine carried was the live virus. What sits in Pfizer’s plasmid is one of SV40’s ‘regulatory’ sequences — a promoter-enhancer, the switch that starts transcription.

IAS excerpt

The Health Canada issue summary set out two options. Doing nothing was “not recommended.” The recommended course was to ask Pfizer to replace the promoter with one functional in bacteria only, which “would remove negative public perception of SV40 sequences.” Both options turn on perception.

In reading this article, Jessica Rose commented that the suggestion to replace the SV40 promoter with a prokaryotic promoter is “so ridiculous”. Rose was one of the researchers on the Ontario vial study.

Wall’s covering email explains the absence of direct health implications: “I’ve left out any analysis into impact on human health as that may require something a bit more in-depth. I’ve framed it more regulatory along with negative public perception of SV40 sequences.”

IAS cover page

WHAT PFIZER SAID

By late August, Health Canada had an explanation for the omission. Writing to a counterpart at the FDA on 23 August 2023, Smith reported: “Pfizer has communicated to us recently, that they apparently chose not to mention this information to EMA, FDA or HC at the time of their initial or subsequent submissions.” Epoch Times, 23 April 2024.

The department had already acted. A Quality Clarifax had gone to Pfizer on 4 August asking for “justification for the SV40 regulatory elements in the plasmid” and instructing the company to update its table of functional elements to include the undeclared sequences. It closed: “We will accommodate the timeline requested by Pfizer for the response.”

Pfizer supplied a justification. The reviewers rejected it, and a follow-up clarifax asking for removal went out on 24 August 2023.

Removal was known to work. On 26 October, two months after the refusal, Anoop Poovadan sent colleagues in communications the answers he had noted from Dr. Supriya Sharma, for use as background: “It is challenging to eliminate all DNA template in the down stream purification process. However, the removal of this sequence from the DNA plasmid used as starting material can eliminate this particular fragment.”

The record discloses no escalation beyond the recommendation.

Health Canada release ATIP HC-A-2023-000979, page 235

THE MEASUREMENT THAT WAS PUT OFF

Drafting the clarifax on 27 July 2023, Wall had set out why the size question mattered: “The WHO guidance for residual DNA in biologic products stipulates that fragments should not be greater than 200bp. As such, provide the following information: a. Is there, or has there ever been, a size analysis performed for residual DNA template in COMIRNATY DS?”

Nearly three years after the original vaccine was authorized, Health Canada was asking whether anyone had ever measured it.

HC-A-2023-000979, page 132

Smith explained the significance to the FDA on 13 October 2023. Pfizer, he wrote, “have agreed to evaluate our request and to provide additional characterization data on plasmid DNA degradation fragment distribution, as well as replication potential in bacteria with any reaming circular plasmid that remains in the final product by Dec 1, 2023.” Then: “As you are aware the fragment size is related to the probability of integration, and the WHO guidance assumes a fragment size of generally less than 200 bp.”

The integration at issue is into the chromosomes of cells that take the DNA up. It is the possibility Pfizer’s own risk assessment addresses when it calls “the likelihood of any residual DNA integrating into human genome” negligible. The guidance sets a ceiling rather than a floor: fragments are meant to stay below 200 bp, on the reasoning that shorter pieces are less likely to carry a functional gene and are broken down faster.

Health Canada to American and European colleagues — HC-A-2023-000979, page 205

The WHO guidance has two limbs: how much residual DNA, and how long the fragments are. Health Canada’s public statements on the matter cite the first.

The second was put to the government directly. On 11 June 2024 Colin Carrie, the MP for Oshawa, asked whether a request had been made to Pfizer and Moderna about DNA size distribution in the vaccine and, if so, “what proportion of the total DNA quantity were under 200bp” and “what was the average, range and standard deviation.” The reply, signed by Yasir Naqvi, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, answered all twenty-six parts in a single block and never addressed the size distribution. On impurities the reply said only that “levels of impurities, including ds[double-stranded]DNA, are strictly controlled during the manufacturing process.”

Pfizer’s data had been due six months earlier.

Pfizer supplied the data. Its response is on Health Canada’s file, and section 7 is headed “CHARACTERIZATION OF RESIDUAL DNA SIZE DISTRIBUTION.” The section is blank, withheld as third-party confidential information. The European Medicines Agency holds the same report and has redacted its data tables as commercial confidential information.

HC-A-2024-000097, page 38 — despite a complaint to the OIC on public health grounds, the Info Commissioner upheld all redactions on the Pfizer release

One measurement of fragment size has been published, and it is not the regulator’s. The Ontario researchers who sequenced Canadian vials reported: “Size distribution analysis found mean and maximum DNA fragment lengths of 214 base pairs (bp) and 3.5 kb, respectively. The plasmid DNA is likely inside the LNPs and is protected from nucleases.” Lipid nanoparticles, or LNPs, are the engineered synthetic carriers that encapsulate the vaccine’s mRNA, shield it from degradation and deliver it into cells. A mean of 214 bp is above the figure Smith cited to the FDA — and he had tied fragment size, in that same sentence, to the probability of genomic integration. That preprint is in Health Canada’s own files, while the department’s own measurement remains sealed.

The researchers also question the assumption behind the 200 bp threshold. The guidance quantifies fragments of 200 bp or greater, they note, “in part because fragments smaller than this were not considered to be able to produce a functional gene,” and because shorter naked DNA “would be more rapidly hydrolyzed by host nucleases activity than larger molecules.” Their objection: “This accelerated destruction cannot be assumed of the vaccines due to the DNA being encapsulated and protected by the LNPs.” Health Canada’s published statements on residual DNA address the quantity. They do not address the assumption that naked DNA and encapsulated DNA are alike.

Separately, on quantity rather than size, peer-reviewed follow-up work by three of the same researchers, published in Autoimmunity in September 2025, measured the vials two ways. By fluorometry, which reads light from a dye bound to DNA and so captures all of it, every lot exceeded the 10 ng/dose limit. By qPCR, the method regulators specify and the more conservative of the two, two of six Pfizer lots still exceeded that limit for the SV40 promoter-enhancer sequence alone — a ceiling that applies to all residual DNA combined.

Quality Evaluation Executive Summary (QEES) excerpt

WHAT THE ASSURANCE RESTED ON

Having failed to secure any change to Pfizer’s production process, the reviewers recorded that “the presence of the SV40 promoter is not considered a concern,” for two reasons. The plasmid is linearized and digested during manufacture, and the approved residual DNA specification of under 10 ng per dose accords with WHO recommendations. And: “There is no peer-reviewed scientific literature suggesting that the SV40 promoter itself or the other non-functional elements pose a risk to human health.”

Both reasons were given in September 2023. The data characterising how far digestion had reduced the fragments was not due until December, and has still not been made public.

Peer-reviewed work on the SV40 enhancer was not scarce. Since the late 1990s, David Dean’s laboratory at the University of Rochester has characterized it as a DNA nuclear targeting sequence — an element that carries plasmid DNA into the cell nucleus, and close to unique among viral enhancers, with the CMV and RSV promoter/enhancers showing no comparable activity. The work describes a capability, in an element Health Canada was calling non-functional.

The department had encountered the research on the sequence’s risks. In July 2023 Chartier sent the Dean lab’s own project page, describing the nuclear import work. Health Canada’s draft response set it aside: “The information on the above website suggests that intact plasmids containing the SV40 enhancer sequence can translocate to the nucleus of cells in culture. However, this information has not been peer reviewed, hence its validity has not been verified.” It closed: “There is no evidence that linearized or fragmented DNA is capable of translocating to the nucleus of cells.”

A university laboratory’s webpage is not peer reviewed. The findings it describes are. And an internal comment on the draft proposed going further — to “frame it as there not being any peer reviewed evidence that demonstrates that this can happen,” which is a claim about the literature rather than about a webpage.

Filed by Noé Chartier — HC-A-2023-001013, page 73

From the same release, page 491

Chartier had sent a second reference: a Nature paper on genomic integration. He asked whether it contradicted the department’s position that integration was not a concern. Health Canada answered by distinguishing it: “The paper cited provides evidence that adenovirus vectors have the potential to integrate into genomic DNA. The plasmid used to prepare the Pfizer vaccine does not contain adenovirus virus sequences.” The exchange was in July. In October, writing to the FDA, Smith put it differently: “the fragment size is related to the probability of integration.”

Pfizer, meanwhile, cited Dean’s published papers in its own risk assessment on Health Canada’s file — for the proposition that nuclear transport is “impeded by multiple biological mechanisms.”

Pfizer scientists cite Dean — HC-A-2024-000097, page 10

The contradiction was identified by ICU pharmacist, pharmacologist and former regulator Maria Gutschi, a co-author of the Ontario vial study cited above, who reported in October 2024 that Pfizer had relied on Dean’s nuclear-import findings while arguing that fragmentation removed the risk. Pfizer’s assessment does not exclude the scenario. It grants it: “In the theoretical event that the SV40 promoter/enhancer and the ███ elements would reach the nucleus intact and transient expression of the resistance gene occurs, this would have no biological effect to the vaccinee.”

Gutschi, reading the 247-page release of April 2024, noticed it referred to an Issue Analysis Summary it did not contain, and suggested a separate access request. That request, filed on 26 June 2024, ultimately produced this month’s court result.

WHAT THE PUBLIC WAS TOLD

Health Canada had been answering questions from The Epoch Times about the sequence since July. Its first public acknowledgment that the sequence had gone undeclared came on 19 October 2023, in a story by Matthew Horwood. Pfizer had supplied the plasmid sequence, it said, but “the sponsor did not specifically identify the SV40 sequence,” adding that “Health Canada expects sponsors to identify any biologically functional DNA sequences within a plasmid (such as an SV40 enhancer) at the time of submission.”

Eight days later Carrie put the matter to the House of Commons, asking whether Pfizer had disclosed the SV40 promoter-enhancer-ori — the switch region together with the origin of replication, the point where DNA copying starts. Answering for the Minister of Health, Mark Holland said: “In the case of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the full DNA sequence of the Pfizer plasmid was provided at the time of initial filing.” The sequence, he added three times, is “inactive, has no functional role.”

Carrie had asked whether Pfizer disclosed the SV40 sequence. Holland answered that Pfizer had provided the plasmid’s full DNA. Those are not the same thing.

The distinction between a sequence and an annotation is the one Health Canada’s own summary turns on. Pfizer supplied the sequence. What it was required to supply, and did not, was an annotation identifying the plasmid’s functional components — and by then Smith had told the FDA that Pfizer “apparently chose not to mention” the element. Health Canada had held that sequence since the original filing. It ran the alignment the day after a reporter asked about it.

HC-A-2023-000979, pages 140-141

Pfizer did file an annotation. A rapporteur’s assessment of the original Comirnaty submission, dated 19 November 2020, records the plasmid map the company filed and, beneath it, a table headed “Functional Elements of pST4-1525.” The plasmid is 7,824 base pairs. The table lists ten elements — the origin of replication, the kanamycin resistance gene, the T7 promoter, the 5′ UTR, the Kozak sequence, the mRNA initiation site, the spike protein, the FI element, the polyA tail and a restriction site — each with its origin, its start and end coordinates, and its expected function.

That assessment has never been published. It is among the internal EMA documents that entered circulation in late 2020, after what the agency described as a cyberattack. It is reproduced here, with that caveat, in the public interest.

EMA — Rapporteur’s Rolling Review Report Quality - COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BioNTech, page 24

There is no SV40 entry. And the asymmetry Health Canada’s Issue Analysis Summary describes is visible in the table: the T7 promoter is listed at 7808 to 7824 as the “initiation site for T7 RNA polymerase,” while the kanamycin resistance gene is listed at 5692 to 6486 with no promoter recorded for it at all. The summary’s own words were that the map “included the ███ [almost certainly T7] promoter used for in vitro transcription of the SAR-CoV-2 Spike protein” but “did not include the promoter used for expression of the kanamycin resistance gene.”

What the European regulator did not print is any mention of SV40. The phrase does not appear anywhere in the 215 pages of the rapporteur’s quality review — the assessment covering the plasmid, the cell banks and the starting materials. “Promoter” appears once in the document, and it is T7. That is Smith’s account confirmed from the other side.

Nor is “no functional role” easy to square with what the department had said eight days earlier, when it offered the SV40 enhancer as its example of the biologically functional sequences it expects sponsors to declare. Or with its own briefing notes. A July 2023 note recording answers from Dr. Supriya Sharma, the department’s chief medical advisor, has her saying: “SV40 promoter enhancer is widely used to drive gene expression in mammalian cells. However, SV40 promoter enhancer serves no purpose in the manufacturing of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.” Further down the same note, Poovadan proposed additional background: the sequence “has never been used in the manufacture of other vaccines. Therefore, not present in any vaccines currently approved in Canada.”

Holland’s phrasing had been worked out months earlier. It appears in Health Canada’s July 2023 drafting file for an Epoch Times enquiry, in a draft answer that opened by conceding what the later public statements did not: “Recent analysis of the plasmid sequence provided to Health Canada at the time of original filing confirms that the plasmid does contain the SV40 enhancer.” The same answer went on to say that “the full plasmid sequence was provided.”

HC-A-2023-001013, page 491

In May 2024, Dean Allison, the MP for Niagara West, asked eighteen questions about the July 2023 summary, Pfizer’s justification, the annotated table of plasmid elements, and whether Health Canada had independently verified the residual DNA measurements. The reply, signed again by Naqvi, addressed all eighteen in a single undifferentiated block — roughly 250 words for eighteen questions and some thirty sub-parts.

On the summary it said it “was initially considered to document the process, but was later deemed to be unnecessary as the residual DNA content in the final product was consistently below the limit of 10 ng/human dose, which is in line with the World Health Organization’s recommendation concerning residual DNA in biological drugs”.

The summary was written. It went to three named recipients, reached findings, and made a recommendation. Residual DNA quantity is not its subject. And the proposition put to Parliament — that residual DNA below the limit settles the matter — is the one Health Canada’s own reviewers had refused nine months earlier, when they treated residual fragments in the product as the reason the element should not have been on the plasmid at all.

One sub-part asked whether Pfizer’s response to the first clarifax had addressed all of Health Canada’s questions and concerns, and if not, what was missing. The reply: “Pfizer provided a reply to address all of Health Canada’s questions.” The department’s own review says the opposite — that “the review team disagrees with [Pfizer’s] justification,” that a second clarifax went out asking for removal, and that “the Sponsor only agrees to further evaluate Health Canada’s request.”

QEES excerpt

The rest went unanswered. Allison had asked what the basis for the IAS was; whether Pfizer had supplied an updated annotated table of the plasmid’s functional elements; whether it had accounted for unexpected open reading frames; what primers and amplicon size were used to measure residual DNA; whether Health Canada had verified any of it independently; whether Pfizer had delivered the fragment size analysis due on 1 December 2023; whether residual circular plasmid had been characterized; whether the risk of replication in bacterial or mammalian cells had ever been examined; and whether Pfizer had at any point suggested the sequence elements were functional in manufacturing, or functional following inoculation into humans. On communications with the company, the reply said only that they “are considered confidential business information that can not be disclosed.” The residual DNA levels, it noted, were “measured by the manufacturer.”

GETTING THE DOCUMENTS

Four access-to-information requests produced this account, filed in 2023 and 2024 and released in tranches through 2026. Three of the four drew complaints to the Information Commissioner, and the results went three different ways.

A-2023-000979 sought records mentioning SV40, and produced the quality review, the clarifax exchange and Smith’s correspondence with the FDA — first in April 2024 with the findings blacked out, and then in full on 8 September 2026, after the Commissioner ordered disclosure in file 5824-00411 on 30 June. The 2024 release had disclosed the review’s conclusion that the SV40 sequence was “not considered a concern” while blacking out, on the same page, the heading above it — “Unnecessary regulatory elements present on plasmid” — and everything beneath.

A-2024-000366 sought the Issue Analysis Summary. The Commissioner ordered disclosure in file 5824-02216 on 8 May 2026. Health Canada released part of the record, refused the rest, and gave it up only after a Federal Court application, which ended in a judgment on consent in which the Court recorded that the July release “did not include all of the information subject to that order.” What remains withheld is the whole content of Appendix 1 and Appendix 2 — the BLAST alignment figures on which the finding rests — together with two short passages in the body: the name of the promoter used to transcribe the spike sequence, almost certainly T7, and a description of the element’s likely role. The Commissioner found all of it properly exempt as third-party confidential information under paragraph 20(1)(b).

A-2024-000097 produced Pfizer’s residual DNA risk assessment and its response to the 1 December 2023 commitment: 56 pages with roughly a third of the page area blacked out, among them the whole of the section headed “Characterization of Residual DNA Size Distribution.” That withholding was challenged and upheld: the Commissioner found the complaint not well founded on 23 April 2025, in file 5824-01989. The fragment size data stays sealed.

A-2023-001013, filed by Chartier, produced the department’s internal correspondence about his own questions: the drafting file, the struck sentence and the briefing notes.

STILL UNKNOWN

What Pfizer’s own fragment size distribution data shows, and how it compares with the 214 base pair mean reported independently.

What the company argued in the justification Health Canada rejected, which remains redacted. The rebuttal reads as an answer to the case Pfizer makes elsewhere on the file — that residual DNA stays below the limit — but that is inference, not record.

Whether anyone assessed what an element active in human cells was doing in a product administered to them — a question Health Canada’s own author set aside in July 2023 as needing “something a bit more in-depth.”

NOTE

To the best of the author’s knowledge, the SV40 promoter sequence has persisted in every Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine formulation, including those currently authorized and distributed. Health Canada asked for its removal in August 2023 and Pfizer declined. No document reviewed for this article records any change since. Health Canada and Pfizer are invited to correct this.

TIMELINE

2023

10 Apr — Kevin McKernan and colleagues publish sequencing of Pfizer and Moderna vials, reporting residual DNA above FDA and EMA limits and an SV40 promoter-enhancer sequence.

15 Jun — The findings are presented to the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee during the public comments session.

29 Jun — Health Canada receives Pfizer’s submission for the Omicron XBB.1.5 formulation.

17 Jul — Noé Chartier of The Epoch Times sends Health Canada questions about the preprint.

18 Jul — Reviewers run a BLAST alignment against the plasmid sequences Pfizer filed years earlier, and confirm it.

19 Jul — Dr. Co Pham authorizes an Issue Analysis Summary. Matthew Horwood of The Epoch Times sends follow-up questions the same afternoon.

21 Jul — Officials propose to clear the SV40 answer with Pfizer before issuing it to the reporter. The draft concedes that “recent analysis... confirms that the plasmid does contain the SV40 enhancer”; reviewers ask each other whether the sequence should have been disclosed to them, and whether their analysis should have been done earlier.

27 Jul — Michael Wall circulates the draft summary, and drafts clarifax questions citing the WHO’s 200 bp guidance.

4 Aug — Quality Clarifax to Pfizer: justify the SV40 elements, update the functional elements table, characterize fragment size distribution.

22 Aug — Clinical Information Request asks that the data package also address whether the residual plasmid can replicate in bacteria. Pfizer agrees; the 1 December date “remains unchanged.”

23 Aug — Dean Smith tells the FDA that Pfizer “apparently chose not to mention” the sequence to EMA, FDA or Health Canada.

24 Aug — Follow-up clarifax asks Pfizer to remove the unnecessary elements.

25 Aug — Pfizer declines to commit. Smith, internally: “As expected, Pfizer didn’t commit.”

5 Sep — The Quality Evaluation Executive Summary records, under Summary of Key Quality Issues, that “the Sponsor only agrees to further evaluate Health Canada’s request,” that the presence of the SV40 promoter “is not considered a concern,” and that “A Notice of Compliance is recommended.”

28 Sep — Comirnaty Omicron XBB.1.5 authorized.

13 Oct — Smith tells the FDA that “the fragment size is related to the probability of integration.”

19 Oct — Health Canada tells The Epoch Times “the sponsor did not specifically identify the SV40 sequence.” The Ontario vial preprint is posted the same day.

26 Oct — Poovadan Anoop circulates answers noted from Dr. Supriya Sharma: it is “challenging to eliminate all DNA template” in purification, but removal from the starting material “can eliminate this particular fragment.”

27 Oct — Colin Carrie, the MP for Oshawa, files Q-1954.

1 Dec — Pfizer’s fragment size data falls due.

2024

23 Apr — A-2023-000979 released, 247 pages, the quality review’s findings redacted.

2 May — Dean Allison, the MP for Niagara West, files Q-2670.

11 Jun — Carrie files Q-2808, asking what proportion of residual DNA is under 200 bp.

26 Jun — Request filed for the Issue Analysis Summary.

9 Aug — A-2023-001013 released, 584 pages: the department’s internal correspondence about the reporters’ questions.

22 Aug — A-2024-000097 released, 56 pages, the size distribution section blank.

11 Sep — The summary released with its central passages blacked out.

Oct — Maria Gutschi publishes the Pfizer-Dean contradiction.

2025

23 Apr — The Commissioner finds the complaint over the withheld size data not well founded.

6 Sep — Peer-reviewed follow-up published in Autoimmunity.

2026

8 May — The Commissioner orders the summary disclosed.

30 Jun — The Commissioner orders disclosure on A-2023-000979.

15 Jul — The summary order takes effect.

16 Jul — Health Canada releases part of what was ordered.

21 Jul — It refuses the rest.

28 Jul — Federal Court application filed.

8 Sep — A-2023-000979 released in full.

17 Sep — The summary released in full. A draft order disposing of the application is filed the same day.

18 Sep — Health Canada’s evidence had been due.

5 Oct — The Court declines to make the order as drafted.

6 Oct — Judgment on consent: the application is dismissed, no costs, and the Court adopts the recital that the release of 16 July “did not include all of the information subject to that order.”

As of writing, COVID-19 vaccines remain authorized for infants from six months of age across the European Union and more than thirty other countries including Canada, Australia, Brasil and Japan. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends COVID-19 vaccination for all infants aged 6 to 23 months.

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