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Donna's avatar
Donna
6d

Wow! Good work! 👍🏻

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Rul's avatar
Rul
6d

mRNA gene therapy: 5 problems and 5 probed lies.

Five Problems:

1.ADN external contamination

2.SV40

3. Modified not natural mRNA

4.Spike protein.

5. Lipid nanoparticles.

Four probed lies:

1. They knew they modified the mRNA with ecoli part.

2. They knew nanolipids transport mRNA through any cellular membrane not stay in deltoides área.

3. They knew nanolipids are toxic with high problems tested only in animals since 20 years ago.

4. They knew furine cleavage was artificially set on spike artificially toxic protein.

5. Sv40 makes igg4 high and that is not good to your natural system to stop cancer.

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