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Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag's avatar
Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag
20h

Brilliant !

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A quick look back:

Red Line Crossed: DNA Contamination of mRNA "Vaccines" Poses Risk to Everyone on the Planet

https://worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/red-line-crossed

27.04.2023 - World Council for Health

"Why the disturbing discovery of DNA contamination with plasmids poses a severe risk to the mRNA-"vaccinated" and the people around them."

... related to

Sequencing of bivalent Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines reveals nanogram to microgram quantities of expression vector dsDNA per dose

https://osf.io/b9t7m/

Preprint - DOI10.31219/osf.io/b9t7m

Kevin McKernan; Yvonne Helbert; Liam T. Kane; Stephen McLaughlin

10.04.2023

... addressed

DNA contamination and cancer-causing agent SV40 found in Pfizer’s covid injections

https://expose-news.com/2023/05/21/cancer-causing-agent-sv40-found-in-pfizer/

21.05.2023 - an excerpt:

"... In Pfizer’s mRNA injection, McKernan also discovered Simian Virus 40 (“SV40”) promoters which are tied to cancer development in humans. He emphasised that the SV40 found is a viral piece, it is not the whole virus. However, it still presents a risk of driving cancer.

SV40 or Simian Virus 40 was the 40th virus found in rhesus monkey kidney cells when these cells were used to make the polio vaccine. This virus contaminated both the inactivated polio vaccine (“IPV”) and the oral or “live” polio vaccine (“OPV”) developed by Dr. Albert Sabin. When it was discovered that SV40 was an animal carcinogen that had found its way into the polio vaccines, a federal law was passed in 1961 that required that no vaccines contain this virus. ..."

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Not just a " negative public perception ..." 😡

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
1d

Scoops, you are the best and keep up with the deceptive ploys played on the world including regulatory agencies worldwide when they were over a barrel and knew nothing about these shots. I get the dilemma they were in. Can you imagine the outcry they’d be in if they’d withheld the shots from the public?. The 24/7 fear mongering propagandized the public, including me. However, the inclusion of the SV40 was pointed out to Health Canada years ago but I believe they went back to pharma for answers and believed the spin. Never in my life have I known 9 people with a cancer diagnosis within a 12 month period of time, 5 died in 2022. 2 months ago another person died of colon cancer. He was not in the original cancer count of 2022. My husband went out for dinner November 2024 with 9 guys, 4 had a cancer diagnosis. I don’t care about the platitudes, this is not normal. Remember when they blamed lock downs? We are well past that period. Why is cancer rates still on the rise? I wondered whether there’s something in the contracts they had to agree to in order to procure the shots?

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