Scoops' Gazette

Scoops' Gazette

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Oh Susanna's avatar
Oh Susanna
15h

And that doesn't account for the thousands more whose deaths are probably connected to the shot but didn't occur in close enough temporal proximity to be noted.

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
3h

I thought you knew... Assisted suicide is now al the rage in Canada...

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