"Outcome: Death"
PHAC list shows 314 Canadian lives taken within days of a covid vaccine
… 50 pages total …
A complaint has been filed to have the ages unredacted.
A similar request of Health Canada yielded these reports in 2023.
Scoops on X
A complaint has been filed to have the ages unredacted.
A similar request of Health Canada yielded these reports in 2023.
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And that doesn't account for the thousands more whose deaths are probably connected to the shot but didn't occur in close enough temporal proximity to be noted.
I thought you knew... Assisted suicide is now al the rage in Canada...