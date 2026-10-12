Ontario Place opened on Toronto’s waterfront in 1971. For five decades its West Island was public parkland: wooded paths, open lawns and a beach on Lake Ontario. In 2021 the Ford government picked Therme, an Austrian spa company, for the island, and later gave it a 95-year lease (CBC). The Province cleared the way at public expense, with about $200 million in site preparation (Canadian Architect), and refused to seek City tree permits. When opposition grew, the Legislature passed the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act, 2023, exempting the project from environmental assessment and parts of the Ontario Heritage Act (CBC). Ontario’s Auditor General later found the process that chose Therme “not fair, transparent or accountable” (Global News). In October 2024, more than 800 trees on the West Island were cut down (blogTO).

The West Island from above, 22 May,2023 and 16 May 2025. Imagery: Esri World Imagery Wayback / Maxar WorldView-2.

More than 3,100 pages of internal City emails, released under freedom-of-information request, show how it happened. The Province refused to seek City tree permits. City staff told the Province that only “two or three” of the City’s own trees counted, and the Province called that “good news.” No permit was ever applied for, and no one checked what was cut. Meanwhile, the City left the dollar value of what it was losing out of its report to Council.

The trees

The City’s own tally counted 1,566 trees slated for removal. 215 of them stood on City-owned land, but only 63 of those (4% of the total) were deemed to ever have needed a City permit (P1 p.310).

The main reason the City-owned figure was so low was a bylaw choice. Staff treated the City’s land at Ontario Place as private land, where only trees 30cm or wider are protected. They did not treat it as parkland, where every tree is protected. When a planner pointed this out, the Urban Forestry Director replied: “You just blew my mind” (P1 p.68). Using a 20cm threshold instead would have protected about 106 City trees (P1 p.219).

“That is good news”

On 12 October 2023, a City director wrote to Infrastructure Ontario, the provincial agency running the project.

“I was made aware that other City by-laws related to trees in parks and street trees may also apply but I have been able to confirm that this is not the case. So we are back to a small number of trees — perhaps two or three.“

— Director, Waterfront Secretariat, City of Toronto (P1 p.114)

Eight minutes later, the Province replied:

“Thanks for the update. That is good news and in line with what we had been told previously by Urban Forestry.”

— Vice President, Infrastructure Ontario (P1 p.113)

The City’s own forestry staff had not settled the question when that email went out. Five days later they were still asking whether the stricter parks bylaw should apply. One manager noted that doing so had “major implications on application fees and compensation.” The Director answered: “I’m assuming 813 as it’s not city parkland” (P1 p.132). Chapter 813 is the private-tree bylaw.

No permits, no checks

The Province promised several times to follow the City’s process, and broke the promise each time.

14 March 2023: Infrastructure Ontario gave the City a “formal heads up” that permit applications for the site-servicing trees would follow, “targeting mid-2023 for application” (P3 p.66).

September 2023: City records describe the Province as “committed to obtaining the permits associated with work on municipal land” (P1 p.370). The Province’s own heritage plan for Ontario Place, its Strategic Conservation Plan, required it to “ensure removal of trees is undertaken in compliance with the City of Toronto’s Tree by-law” (P3 p.7).

6 October 2023: the Province refused permits for trees on its own land. “We are no longer required to notify Urban Forestry” (P1 p.475–477).

12 October 2023: in the same exchange quoted above, the City asked for confirmation that its trees would not be cut until permits were secured. The Province promised it “will seek tree removal permits in advance of any removal work” (P1 p.113–114).

No application ever arrived. “UF has not received a permit application or issued a permit” (P2 p.1089). The West Island had none either (P1 p.325).

25 January 2024: the Province reported that removals for site servicing were finished. “There will not be any applications to the City for tree removal permits” (P1 p.333).

The same day, the Director told the division’s acting general manager:

“My understanding is that site servicing tree removals began in December. As per below – no trees required permits.“

— Director, Urban Forestry (P1 p.329)

The City’s own October table had listed two protected City trees in that work (P1 p.310). No record shows anyone checking whether they survived.

The other 61 protected City trees left the permit system through a land deal. The City–Province “New Deal” transferred the land to the Province. A City planner concluded:

“I thought those 61 trees were also part of the swap – so no permits needed.“

— Planner, Urban Forestry (P2 p.1112)

The West Island has since been levelled. Those 61 protected City trees are gone, along with the rest of the island’s trees, and the City never reviewed a single permit for them.

The tree counts themselves came from the Province’s own arborist report. City staff called it “the terrible AR” (P2 p.276), and called their own figures “rough numbers based on unverified IO Arb report” (P4 p.160).

What Council wasn’t told

Council asked staff for a report in October 2023 (motion MM11.39). Staff worked out what the City was losing: $158,212 in permit fees and 1,200 replacement trees (P1 p.142; P4 p.14). Those figures were cut from the draft and do not appear in the final report Council received (CC12.14). The 1,200 trees are what the City’s 3:1 replanting rule would have required; the Province set its own plan of 2,900 plantings, which City staff said fell short of City standards (P1 p.120).

“I simplified the message about ‘what we’re losing out on’ in the report – but those are EXCELLENT stats. Please save them for the briefing materials.”

— Director, Urban Forestry (P1 p.741) “We were asked to consider measuring the carbon sequestration for those trees, and I shut that down.“

— Director, Urban Forestry (P1 p.220)

The final report told Council: “There are no financial implications arising from receiving this report” (staff report, 1 November 2023). While it was being drafted, staff discussed showing part of it to the Province first: “[A City director] mentioned running part of the report past IO” (P1 p.798). The records don’t show whether that happened.

Crown immunity covers the Province’s land, not the City’s

The Province relied on Crown immunity. Under section 71 of Ontario’s Legislation Act, 2006, a statute does not bind the Crown unless it says so. The City’s tree bylaws are made under the City of Toronto Act, which doesn’t say so. The City accepted this within six days: “The City agrees” (P1 p.216). For the 1,351 trees on provincial land, the position is probably legally sound.

It does not explain the City’s own trees.

The City owns its land. Crown immunity limits the City as a regulator. It does nothing to the City’s rights as an owner. A 2023 licence required the Province to obtain City permits for work on City land (P1 p.831). As owner, the City could have refused consent for any tree, of any size.

The Province had already said it would comply. Its construction contract required the tree-cutting subcontractor to “obtain all required permits from the City” (P2 p.1091). Its own heritage plan for the site said tree removal would comply with the City’s tree bylaw (P3 p.7). Immunity let the Province change its mind. It didn’t force it to.

Therme is a private company. Crown immunity generally doesn’t extend to private tenants of Crown land. The Therme lease itself required Urban Forestry permission for City trees. Staff expected the Province to fall back on immunity if Therme ran into trouble, describing “the ever-present possibility of the Province using Crown immunity as a resolution tool” (P1 p.218).

Staff summed up the City’s position: its leverage was “fundamentally reliant on voluntary compliance with the Crown” (P1 p.218).

Key takeaways

The City gave up its own trees, not just the Province’s. It owned 215 of the trees slated for removal and protected 63 on paper, and enforced protection for none of them. The City lowered the count itself. A City director told the Province “perhaps two or three” before forestry staff had decided which bylaw applied. The Province called it “good news.” Promises were taken on trust. The Province promised permits, filed none, and reported the work done. No one at the City checked what was cut. A land deal did the rest. The 61 remaining protected City trees were assumed to be covered by the New Deal land transfer, with “no permits needed.” Council got a softer picture. Staff’s estimate of what the City lost ($158,212 in fees and 1,200 replacement trees) is not in the final report, which told Council “there are no financial implications.” On measuring the trees’ carbon storage, the Urban Forestry Director wrote: “I shut that down.” There was little will to fight. Staff wrote that “the juice is not worth the squeeze” (P1 p.376) and “we’ve been given the opportunity to move on” (P3 p.498).

Key records are still withheld or missing

the email “Property ownership at Ontario Place,” which holds the boundary facts, withheld as relations with another government (s.9) (P2 p.124)

staff corrections to the “Confidential and Privileged” Council report, and the City’s legal advice, withheld as solicitor-client privilege (s.12) (P1 p.797; P3 p.234–235)

the 26 July 2023 email the Province cited as proof that “only one tree” needed a permit, which is not in the release

Two years to get the records

Ontario’s municipal freedom-of-information law gives the City 30 days to answer a request. These records took almost two years.

29 October 2024: the request was filed, weeks after the West Island clearcut.

28 November 2024: the City extended its deadline by 18 months, to 28 May 2026, citing “a very large number of records.”

28 May 2026: on the day the extended deadline ran out, the City added another 45 days, to 13 July 2026, for consultations with an “impacted institution.”

3 June 2026: the requester appealed to Ontario’s Information and Privacy Commissioner. The Commissioner opened it as a “deemed refusal” appeal and put it on an expedited track (MA26-00786).

October 2026: following the appeal, the City released about 3,100 pages in four parts, after an $87 processing fee, with key material redacted. The release resolved the appeal.

By the time the records arrived, the trees they discuss had been gone for two years.

Sources

All quotes come from City of Toronto FOI release 2024-02801, received October 2026. The request covered all records about Urban Forestry permission to remove City trees, as referenced on page 245 of the Province’s Ontario Place lease with Therme.

Many email threads repeat across the release, so each cite gives one place a quote appears.

Part 1 26.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Part 1 Download

Part 2 19.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Part 2 Download

Part 3 18.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Part 3 Download

Part 4 2.37MB ∙ PDF file Download Part 4 Download

Related public records: City Council motion MM11.39 (October 2023) and the final staff report to Council, CC12.14, "Response to MM11.39 - Protecting the Process for Tree Removal at Ontario Place" (PDF).