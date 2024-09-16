With another traumatic fire year smouldering in Canada after the record-smashing 2023 season (18.5m hectares burned that year, an area the size of Washington State) — one may wonder how big of a factor arson is.

NASA satellite image of the fire that burned one third of picturesque Jasper, Alberta — taken 23 July 2024

Canada’s federal police have Forestry Crimes Units in every province and territory. ATIP requests were filed in June 2024 for,

2023 and 2024 records related to arson or suspected arson of Canadian forests that are or reasonably appear to be organized in nature.

To date, a 33-page package with some sparse clues has come back from Newfoundland.

The Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick provided nothing at the federal level — locals are encouraged to file with provincial/territorial information access bodies (see bottom of article for request language).

Reports from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia are pending.

Newfoundland tree and brush fires noted in the package — South Branch, Codroy, Port Aux Basques, Harbour Breton, Brigus Junction, Glenwood, Cape Broyle, Coal Brook

Reports

Page 1

Page 2

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Who and why? “… it appeared as though someone was travelling along the rail bed and starting the fires on purpose” — Page 6

Page 8

Kids — Page 10

Page 15

Page 16

Redactions are made under Access to Information Act s. 16(1)(a), pertaining to (i) the detection, prevention or suppression of crime, (ii) the enforcement of any law of Canada or a province — Page 16

Fireworks — Page 20

“both members thought that was a weird things to say” — Page 21

“other cabin owners had heard what sounded like two bangs earlier in the day” — Page 22

Page 22

Page 23

Page 24

Page 31

Page 32

Request

Standby for more.