Who's burning Canada? RCMP Constable: “[...] it appeared as though someone was travelling along the rail bed and starting the fires on purpose.”
Newfoundland Forestry Crimes Unit releases arson reports
With another traumatic fire year smouldering in Canada after the record-smashing 2023 season (18.5m hectares burned that year, an area the size of Washington State) — one may wonder how big of a factor arson is.
Canada’s federal police have Forestry Crimes Units in every province and territory. ATIP requests were filed in June 2024 for,
2023 and 2024 records related to arson or suspected arson of Canadian forests that are or reasonably appear to be organized in nature.
To date, a 33-page package with some sparse clues has come back from Newfoundland.
The Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick provided nothing at the federal level — locals are encouraged to file with provincial/territorial information access bodies (see bottom of article for request language).
Reports from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia are pending.
Reports
Request
Standby for more.
LOOKING FOR CLUES in the CANADIAN FIRES
