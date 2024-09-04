Share this postAnimal-testing data released: J&J, AZ, Novavax and Pfizerscoopsmcgoo.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAnimal-testing data released: J&J, AZ, Novavax and PfizerHealth Canada unveils Nonclinical Overview (module 2.4) documentsScoops McGooSep 04, 202410Share this postAnimal-testing data released: J&J, AZ, Novavax and Pfizerscoopsmcgoo.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThe request (filed December 2022)Download the package (released August 2024)HC NCO (animal data) Interim Release - A 2022 001225 - OCR (searchable) - 437 pages19MB ∙ PDF fileDownloadHC NCO (animal data) Interim Release - A 2022 001225 - OCR (searchable) - 437 pagesDownloadWhy sacrifice animals on the altar of modern ‘medicine’ if the data they yield is not heeded by ‘regulators’?Pfizer, page 426 — 310% increase in fibrinogen. Wikipedia: Fibrin (also called Factor Ia) is a fibrous, non-globular protein involved in the clotting of blood. It is formed by the action of the protease thrombin on fibrinogen, which causes it to polymerize. “unscheduled deaths”? J&J — page 181AstraZeneca "vector DNA showed biodistribution to the […] sciatic nerve, bone marrow, liver, spleen and lung […] heart and liver […] ovary and testes […] lymph node […]” — page 141Health Canada blocks all Novavax toxicology and genotoxicity data — page 273Scoops McGoo on twitter10Share this postAnimal-testing data released: J&J, AZ, Novavax and Pfizerscoopsmcgoo.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
They care zero for human life. Why on earth would they even think to care about animals?