Following questioning on findings of undisclosed DNA - not mRNA - in covid vials, Health Canada required Pfizer to produce a safety report on the newfound vaccine contamination — due date: December 1, 2023. The existence of the request by Health Canada for such analysis was discovered in government internal emails.

What has now been released to the public of that report is largely redacted. Relations are not so chummy between vax makers and regulators anymore. A public reckoning looms over once-hidden genetic code in the vials as awareness of this global scandal grows. Which enabling party will do something to rectify the matter first — pharma, government, or the courts?

All hard data in the report is blacked out, such as this box on DNA size and shape — page 24

DNA functionality

On page 1 of the document, Pfizer refers to “hypothetical function” of genetic elements in the vaccine:

Page 1

This acknowledgement of even hypothesized DNA functionality contradicts conclusive statements made to the media, such as this one by Health Canada to Agence France-Presse ‘Fact Check’:

"The SV40 promoter enhancer sequence was found to be a residual DNA fragment in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine," the agency told AFP. "The fragment is inactive, has no functional role, and was measured to be consistently below the limit required by Health Canada and other international regulators." [emphasis added]

“Multipurpose plasmid”

Page 5

Maria Gutschi, contributor on the October 2023 contamination paper, flags Pfizer’s statement above which seems to imply that the SV40 promoter sequence is “commonly found in multipurpose plasmid DNAs”. According to an October 2023 Health Canada email, SV40 elements are “not present in any vaccines” (other than covid jabs, it seems).

Page 235 of the email package — note, millions of boomers were infected with whole SV40 virus in the 1950s and 60s via the polio vaccine program

“Manufacturing process is robust”

Page 6

Gutschi also challenges Pfizer’s claim of robustness in the vaccine manufacturing process, citing Speicher et al. (the breakthrough paper), which found nontrivial variability in DNA content from batch to batch.

Cancer and replication denial

Page 6

SV40 (whole virus) has been well known for decades to be cancer-causing. Critically, the SV40 promoter itself has been implicated in cancer:

In addition to denying the obvious cancer risks, Pfizer claims,

The plasmid DNA […] is not replication competent in mammalian cells.

Maria Gutschi here raises Kevin McKernan’s work on vaccine DNA replication in ovarian cancer cells. McKernan is also on the paper.

Free-floating DNA ( outside of the Lipid Nano Particles)

Pfizer acknowledges the presence of DNA both within and beyond the LNP envelope (the synthetic fat-bubble sequence-cloak and cell-entry system) — Page 6

“Theoretical safety concerns and considerations”

Even were the ~1hr half-life found to be accurate in this case, the implication is still that foreign DNA which manages to bypass bodily and cellular defences is still 25% intact in the cytoplasm at hour two — Page 6

Pfizer claims that DNA which gets transported into the cell via LNP delivery “is not transcriptionally active and is rapidly degraded”. To support this broad claim, it relies on studies from 2010 and 1999 which did not study the genetic sequences in question.

On the contrary, numerous ‘nuclear localization signals’ have been trivially detected in covid vaccine sequences. These NLSs facilitate access to nuclei, the inner cellular sanctums where chromosomes live.

“potential genomic integration” acknowledged by Pfizer — page 6

Gutschi laughs at the claim that “transport to the nucleus […] is regarded as negligible”, given Pfizer’s own reference showing that the SV40 promoter/enhancer itself is a nuclear transporter:

Pfizer references this paper in its report, Cytoplasmic transport and nuclear import of plasmid DNA , 2017 — Haiqing Bai, Gillian M. Schiralli Lester, Laura C. Petishnok, and David A. Dean

Between the lines: demand for DNA removal

David Wiseman, also on the paper, points out that Health Canada appears to have directly asked Pfizer to remove the DNA (or some portion thereof) from future covid vials.

Pages 55-56

The “plasmid backbone modification” with “preliminary outcome by approximately end of 2024” is likely referring to removal of the SV40 promoter from the starting plasmid used during mass-production:

From the Health Canada emails , page 235

Alas, Health Canada seems to have failed in its attempt to get SV40 out of new covid product versions (years after millions of Canadians were already injected). On the day this DNA analysis package was released, the FDA rubber-stamped a “2024-2025 formula” for Americans. “[U]pdated” Pfizer and Moderna versions were both “approved”.

Jessica Rose, also on the paper, used AI to decode the redactions:

Does this ring true to you?…

Page 30

Pfizer DNA package

Health Canada email package