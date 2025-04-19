PHAC: "300 is too many deaths to investigate [...]" — 2000 pages of covid vaccine internal reports and emails released by Canadian health agency
PHAC has complied with Information Commissioner's order to release dozens of documents, revealing comprehensive awareness of death and misery caused by covid vaccines
The tragic died suddenly phenomenon is real, and Canada’s Public Health Agency has been tracking it. The shock of an unexpected death is particularly painful and confusing for the victim’s family and friends.
An Access to Information request filed in May 2024 has now yielded thousands of pages of internal reporting, literature reviews, emails, as well as 19 spreadsheets with adverse event data.
Takeaways
The government maintains a non-password protected database, housing an impressive 22 thousand scientific papers (and counting) about covid vaccines, much of which on adverse events.
Negative efficacy: In the database is a 2023 study by Cleveland Clinic researchers - published in Oxford Academic Press - which proves, “The risk of COVID-19 also increased […] with the number of vaccine doses previously received.” That is, more injections = more infections. This landmark study negates any possible justification for the morbidity and mortality caused by covid vaccines.
PHAC staff were alarmed by Florida’s decision to stop recommending covid vaccination for young males in October 2022. One staffer’s response: “Yikes.” A PHAC myocarditis data review through June of that year showed a 24x elevated risk among Canadian girls age 5-11. No action was taken.
Staff casually email each other with regular updates to the vaccine death tally. No action taken to date.
Denis Rancourt et al’s 2023 report which attributed ~17 million global excess deaths to the covid vaccine program caused a stir at PHAC. The report was shared with all provincial/territorial health authorities, as well as with the military and RCMP. Health Chief Theresa Tam asked for an analysis of the report. Deemed “not credible.” No action taken.
By mid-2022, of the 206 death reports accumulated by PHAC, 163 (79%) had occurred within 30 days of injection. No action taken.
As early as October 2021, PHAC determined that among 195 fatal reports, the median time to death following injection was just 7 days. No action taken.
PHAC filters out death reports before proper assessment:
January 2023: “300 is too many deaths to investigate, need criteria to determine what should be looked at, e.g., sudden unexpected death ACCA [Advisory Committee on Causality Assessment] would be looking at deaths that can't otherwise be explained (e.g., heart attack, stroke, etc) almost a definition of exclusion. e.g., someone found dead with no apparent cause/underlying condition.”
The Brighton Collaboration, WHO guidelines and ‘causality algorithms’ are used to ignore hundreds of Canadian deaths which have already been aggressively whittled down by provincial/territorial authorities, despite the fact that most covid vaccine deaths in federal databases occur within a week of injection.
Excerpts
Over 2000 pages, the package proves comprehensive governmental awareness of a wide range of dangerous and even fatal AEFIs - ‘adverse events following immunization’ - both in the literature and occurring across Canada.
As of writing, the feds still publicly assert,
All COVID-19 vaccines authorized in Canada are proven safe, effective and of high quality.
Package
(full download at bottom of article)
Spreadsheet excerpts
Downloads
Thanks very much for sharing. I just skimmed the main OCR document.
The fact that Health Canada documents reveal they knew Endotoxin increased mortality, specifically caused by Cytokine Storm and Acute Kidney Injury with Multiple Organ Failure, might be useful in Legal Cases.
2 useful papers they refer to are:
Qian et al 2022. Early Renal-Replacement Therapy May Reduce the All-Cause Mortality of Severe COVID-19: An Observational Cohort Study
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9148880/
and
Antunes et al 2023. COVID-19 inactivated and non-replicating viral vector vaccines induce regulatory training phenotype in human monocytes under epigenetic control.
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/cellular-and-infection-microbiology/articles/10.3389/fcimb.2023.1200789/full
The authors of the latter paper operate under some erroneous assumptions.
PHAC believes it’s own lies