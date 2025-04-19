The tragic died suddenly phenomenon is real, and Canada’s Public Health Agency has been tracking it. The shock of an unexpected death is particularly painful and confusing for the victim’s family and friends.

An Access to Information request filed in May 2024 has now yielded thousands of pages of internal reporting, literature reviews, emails, as well as 19 spreadsheets with adverse event data.

Release order of Information Commissioner Maynard . The Commissioner’s full report is downloadable at the bottom of this article.

Takeaways

The government maintains a non-password protected database, housing an impressive 22 thousand scientific papers (and counting) about covid vaccines, much of which on adverse events. Negative efficacy: In the database is a 2023 study by Cleveland Clinic researchers - published in Oxford Academic Press - which proves, “The risk of COVID-19 also increased […] with the number of vaccine doses previously received.” That is, more injections = more infections. This landmark study negates any possible justification for the morbidity and mortality caused by covid vaccines.

PHAC staff were alarmed by Florida’s decision to stop recommending covid vaccination for young males in October 2022. One staffer’s response: “Yikes.” A PHAC myocarditis data review through June of that year showed a 24x elevated risk among Canadian girls age 5-11. No action was taken.

Staff casually email each other with regular updates to the vaccine death tally. No action taken to date.

Denis Rancourt et al’s 2023 report which attributed ~17 million global excess deaths to the covid vaccine program caused a stir at PHAC. The report was shared with all provincial/territorial health authorities, as well as with the military and RCMP. Health Chief Theresa Tam asked for an analysis of the report. Deemed “not credible.” No action taken.

By mid-2022, of the 206 death reports accumulated by PHAC, 163 (79%) had occurred within 30 days of injection. No action taken.

As early as October 2021, PHAC determined that among 195 fatal reports, the median time to death following injection was just 7 days. No action taken.

PHAC filters out death reports before proper assessment: January 2023: “300 is too many deaths to investigate, need criteria to determine what should be looked at, e.g., sudden unexpected death ACCA [Advisory Committee on Causality Assessment] would be looking at deaths that can't otherwise be explained (e.g., heart attack, stroke, etc) almost a definition of exclusion. e.g., someone found dead with no apparent cause/underlying condition.”

The Brighton Collaboration, WHO guidelines and ‘causality algorithms’ are used to ignore hundreds of Canadian deaths which have already been aggressively whittled down by provincial/territorial authorities, despite the fact that most covid vaccine deaths in federal databases occur within a week of injection.

Excerpts

Over 2000 pages, the package proves comprehensive governmental awareness of a wide range of dangerous and even fatal AEFIs - ‘adverse events following immunization’ - both in the literature and occurring across Canada.

As of writing, the feds still publicly assert,

All COVID-19 vaccines authorized in Canada are proven safe, effective and of high quality.

Package

