25 Oct 2024 update — the first version of this article incorrectly modeled the Pfizer ‘reverse-spike’, as pointed out by Henjin (my error alone). New model pending. The fact that the reverse-spike shouldn’t be there in the first place, regardless of modeling, remains true.

¡ALERT! — Rogue proteins

Pfizer covid shots contain reverse-encoded instructions for building undisclosed proteins.

The discovery was made independently by James Lyons-Weiler (December 2021) and Kevin McKernan (November 2023)

Frontiers in Immunology also published, Are There Hidden Genes in DNA/RNA Vaccines? (February 2022)

Citing that article, scientists at Pfizer hinted and warned of “the potential introduction of hidden open reading frames” in January 2023,

Keep “construct design and optimization” in mind

Health Canada was questioned by Member of Parliament Dean Allison about “unexpected open reading frames” in May 2024 — the question was ignored [Q-2670.pdf below]

Important

The Pfizer reverse open reading frame (ORF) is ~1250 amino acids long, with variability in length between vaccine versions. When the ORF is transcribed in the forward orientation, it tricks cells into producing the infamous spike protein.

Alarmingly, the ORF also runs in reverse without encountering any stop codon, which would normally halt ribosomal transcription. This complete lack of stop codons in reverse is highly improbable. The record spins coherently in both directions.

Intent?

Yes, apparently. The odds of this phenomenon (non-stop reverse-readability) occurring by accident are:

1 in (number_non-stop_codon_types / number_all_codon_types) ^ amino_acid_count 1 in (61/64)^1250 1 in 1.14 × 10^26 1 in the number of grains of sand on 12 million Earths

Adding to the sheer improbability, different Pfizer spike protein encodings from multiple vaccine versions (Wuhan, Omicron) have the same astronomically unlikely characteristic of non-stop reverse-readability. McKernan adds,

Yes. And they are optimizing for dsRNA [double-stranded RNA] to make it last longer while using a dsRNA ELISA [assay] that can’t see dsRNA under 400 base pairs.

Spike (and reverse-spike) in red — source

How often is the Pfizer reverse-spike produced?

According to AI analysis, under somewhat conservative assumptions, perhaps 65 billion individual reverse-spike proteins are generated by the human body following one Pfizer covid adult dose, with total weight in the nanogram range. This compares to roughly 1.3 quadrillion forward-spikes.

The relative inefficiency of the reverse orientation is due to factors including the lack of 5’ cap and Kozak sequence. So-called template switching is also a factor. This results in a roughly estimated ~20,000:1 ratio of forward to reverse proteins. Still, billions of undisclosed ‘reverse-spikes’ are bad, and likely contribute to the seemingly random adverse symptoms these shots plague humanity with.

Tech

How was such an improbable protein designed by Pfizer? McKernan points out that the company appears to have deliberately selected codons in the forward orientation that would not become a stop codon in reverse. This is the exact opposite of what to expect were Pfizer writing its code in good faith.

AI speculates:

What about Moderna?

Moderna’s spike has the same problem (at least in the bivalent lots that were sampled by Speicher et al). In reverse, Moderna’s spike code runs into a stop signal only after 300 codons. The odds of this occurring by accident are 1 in ~2.3 million.

I-TASSER had difficulty modelling Moderna’s reverse ORF, its best model getting a C-score of -2.9 (on the -5 to +2 scale). This could lend to the unnaturalness of the protein, as I-TASSER is trained on natural data. Notably, the model shares ~81% structural similarity with human menin, which may be problematic if the body confuses the unsanctioned Moderna protein with normal menin.

Menin is classified as a tumor suppressor. Interestingly, the May 2020 Moderna patent mentions tumor suppression inhibition:

The direct injection of genetically engineered DNA (e.g., naked plasmid DNA) into a living host results in a small number of its cells directly producing an antigen, resulting in a protective immunological response. With this technique, however, comes potential problems, including the possibility of insertional mutagenesis, which could lead to the activation of oncogenes or the inhibition of tumor suppressor genes.

Coincidence?

Wikipedia : Menin is a protein that in humans is encoded by the MEN1 gene. It is a putative tumor suppressor associated with multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 (MEN-1 syndrome) and has autosomal dominant inheritance. Variations in the MEN1 gene can cause pituitary adenomas, hyperparathyroidism, pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, gastrinoma, and adrenocortical cancers.

Next steps

Scientific: both the Pfizer and Moderna reverse proteins must be produced and isolated in vitro, imaged and characterized directly with cryo-electron microscopy, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and/or x-ray crystallography.

Policy: immediately halt all covid vaccine availability worldwide. Regulators and the public need Pfizer and Moderna’s explanations for the presence of reverse-encoded proteins in their covid vaccine lines. Regulators could/should have caught it and the companies should have plainly disclosed. Failure to disclose critical genetic components seems to be big pharma’s modus operandi since 2020 (see: SV40 promoter fiasco).



# Moderna reverse ORF MQYQLESSCVVQFHALQHGLRIVLVELAAAATATTALQAATAAGHATQHDCDHHDGNQSGDKAQPDVPGPLDVLLVLPQFLQVDQALVQILGHLVQPIDLLLDVHHAGVDAADVAQVHVGAGVILEVLVQLLLEAVQLGLQGIVHGVVHDADHHVAVAAHEGVVGGDDLGLVEVPLGHEPVGAVAHEHALPGKVGLAVVADGWGGGEVLLLGGHVGHVQEHHSVGCALGKAHQVVALAAEVHPLALAQHALAHLGGGQVGAGPNLGGPDQLLGHVGLQALQPASDQPVDLHLGLGRVQPAQDVVQHAADGAEVAAQLLHQGVQGLGVVVHHVLQLAQGASGAAQAVLDLADGAVELVGDQLLVLVQHVLGHADAVEPVGHLHGEGDLQSGSSAESPAAGDGSG

Links

Q-2670 — MP Allison to Minister of Health re "unexpected open reading frames" 129KB ∙ PDF file Download Q-2670 — MP Allison to Minister of Health re "unexpected open reading frames" Download