"Should the sequence have been disclosed to us? Should our analysis have been done earlier?": Health Canada re DNA contamination in Pfizer vax
A new Access to Information package about undisclosed DNA in the Pfizer shots reveals regulatory scramble
Speculation abounds regarding Health Canada’s sudden order to destroy all existing covid vials in anticipation of a yet-authorized new formula. The move is unprecedented and while most jurisdictions are complying, British Columbia is reportedly defying the national regulator’s orders. Except for B.C., Canadians have been barred access to covid vaccines for the time being — a small victory in the fight to permanently stop the shots worldwide.
Could the order-to-destroy existing vaccine stock stem from the recently revealed admittance of Pfizer to Health Canada that the unwanted DNA could possess “hypothetical function”? For more than a year, the regulator mis-assured the public that the DNA “has no functional role”.
A little birdie shared this Health Canada ATIP, released August 2024:
Excerpts
Thanks to Maria Gutschi for help finding some curious portions from this release.
Links
Download the email package near the top of this article
Pfizer’s DNA contamination package produced for HC, here
Other internal emails at HC re contamination, here
Recently released animal-testing data for Pfizer, J&J, AZ and Novavax, here
The Cult of Vaccine can't stop losing.
"We need a line or two to say what the impacts are"
Thank you Health Canada for admitting you did NOT undertake safety testing on these shots, and have absolutely no idea what they do, and made fraudulent statements when you incorrectly asserted to the public these shots were 'safe and effective'.