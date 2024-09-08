Speculation abounds regarding Health Canada’s sudden order to destroy all existing covid vials in anticipation of a yet-authorized new formula. The move is unprecedented and while most jurisdictions are complying, British Columbia is reportedly defying the national regulator’s orders. Except for B.C., Canadians have been barred access to covid vaccines for the time being — a small victory in the fight to permanently stop the shots worldwide.

Could the order-to-destroy existing vaccine stock stem from the recently revealed admittance of Pfizer to Health Canada that the unwanted DNA could possess “hypothetical function”? For more than a year, the regulator mis-assured the public that the DNA “has no functional role”.

A little birdie shared this Health Canada ATIP, released August 2024:

Release Package HC A-2023-001013 - OCR (searchable) - 584 pages 118MB ∙ PDF file Download Release Package HC A-2023-001013 - OCR (searchable) - 584 pages Download

Excerpts

U.S. CDC to Health Canada — page 582

Questioning from Epoch Times in response to Kevin McKernan ’s original DNA-in-vax findings causes a communications scramble at the regulator — page 497

“we need to be careful” — page 37

HC to CDC re Epoch Times’ reporting — page 582

Thanks to Maria Gutschi for help finding some curious portions from this release.

Links

Pfizer’s DNA contamination package produced for HC, here

Other internal emails at HC re contamination, here

Recently released animal-testing data for Pfizer, J&J, AZ and Novavax, here