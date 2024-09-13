Last year, undisclosed DNA was discovered in covid vials. Once alerted to the contamination by good journalists, Canadian regulators responded quickly with an investigation. It appears that the investigation was then quashed by someone above the Executive Director responsible for all vaccine regulation in Canada. An official investigation of this type is rare and can potentially result in a drug recall order.

Page 1 of a new Access to Information Act release

2023

April 10 — DNA in Moderna and Pfizer covid shots detected by McKernan et al

July 17 — Epoch Times reporters Noé Chartier and Matt Horwood question Health Canada about the contamination findings

July 19 — Dr. Co Pham greenlights an investigation, he is the Executive Director at Health Canada’s Centre for Vaccines, Clinical Trials and Biostatistics

July 27 — a draft of the IAS investigation is shared internally at Health Canada

2024

May 2 — Member of Parliament for Niagara West, Dean Allison, files an Inquiry of Ministry (Q-2670) questioning Health Canada about the investigation

June 19 — reply: “An Issue Analysis Summary (IAS) was initially considered to document the process, but was later deemed to be unnecessary as the residual DNA content in the final product was consistently below the limit of 10 ng/human dose […]” Note, this general limit is not adjusted for the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), present in Pfizer/Moderna injections to force genetic material into cells



The Investigation

All versions of Pfizer’s covid jab were checked for cancer-associated SV40 promoter , “… and was [ not originally disclosed? ]” — Page 3

“… Pfizer was required to provide a full annotation …” [emphasis added] — Page 3

Pages 4-6 of the 6-page release are entirely redacted.

Though regulators could have identified SV40-promoter and other unwanted DNA before independent researchers did the job first - in fact, before market authorization - they did at least act quickly once alerted by journalists. Nevertheless, their better-late-than-never efforts to regulate were apparently crushed by someone higher up on the grounds that the “impurity” is acceptable. MP for Ajax, Mark Holland, became Minister of Health on 26 July 2023, the day before the IAS was drafted.

Readout of the first publicly sequenced covid vax vial — Source

