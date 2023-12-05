Scoops' Gazette
Animal-testing data released: J&J, AZ, Novavax and Pfizer
Health Canada unveils Nonclinical Overview (module 2.4) documents
8 hrs ago
•
Scoops McGoo
17
Animal-testing data released: J&J, AZ, Novavax and Pfizer
August 2024
Pfizer admits: DNA "intrinsic impurity" in covid vaccines with "hypothetical function", "potential genomic integration", "theoretical safety…
Released August 2024 by Health Canada under an Access to Info Act request, Pfizer's 56-page DNA contamination safety assessment is now public (heavily…
Aug 28
•
Scoops McGoo
20
Pfizer admits: DNA "intrinsic impurity" in covid vaccines with "hypothetical function", "potential genomic integration", "theoretical safety concerns" & "ongoing evaluation" to remove "SV40 elements"
Download: Pfizer's own DNA-contamination Safety Assessment
In 2023, Health Canada - prompted by alarming independent sequencing of vax vials - asked that this report be generated by Pfizer
Aug 25
•
Scoops McGoo
27
Download: Pfizer's own DNA-contamination Safety Assessment
April 2024
Health Canada misrepresents vaccine DNA contamination to Parliament in 'Inquiry of Ministry'
Oshawa MP Carrie to Health Canada: "are further studies planned to investigate how these contaminants and impurities will impact human subjects given…
Apr 27
•
Scoops McGoo
20
Health Canada misrepresents vaccine DNA contamination to Parliament in 'Inquiry of Ministry'
Emails from Health Canada re SV40 contamination in Pfizer vax
"Was it unexpected to find this sequence in the finished product? Response: Yes, because Pfizer did not identify the presence of SV40 promoter enhancer…
Apr 23
•
Scoops McGoo
62
Emails from Health Canada re SV40 contamination in Pfizer vax
Canada govt's Notice of Appeal in the Emergencies Act case
"THE APPELLANT ASKS FOR: 1. An order setting aside the Federal Court’s judgments and dismissing the underlying applications for judicial review; [...]"
Apr 16
•
Scoops McGoo
14
Canada govt's Notice of Appeal in the Emergencies Act case
March 2024
City of Toronto bribed by Metrolinx over subway-line tree removal?
"... enhanced compensation was provided to the City of Toronto at a rate approximately 5 times higher than normal to support future restoration of the…
Mar 31
•
Scoops McGoo
5
City of Toronto bribed by Metrolinx over subway-line tree removal?
February 2024
Smoking gun: leaked New Zealand pay-per-dose data shows 21% excess mortality
Statistically significant 0.09% daily rise in excess deaths among covid-vaccinated Kiwis in 2022, driven by boosters [STOP BOOSTING] —— Good news…
Feb 1
•
Scoops McGoo
7
Smoking gun: leaked New Zealand pay-per-dose data shows 21% excess mortality
December 2023
Canadian government emails reveal PHAC President met with unregistered Moderna 'medical officer' re "the corporation’s future operations in…
Lobbying Act violation
Dec 5, 2023
•
Scoops McGoo
7
Canadian government emails reveal PHAC President met with unregistered Moderna 'medical officer' re "the corporation’s future operations in Canada"
Files from the New Zealand govt vax record megaleak
Download them
Dec 2, 2023
•
Scoops McGoo
10
Files from the New Zealand govt vax record megaleak
November 2023
Health Canada releases 229 covid vaccine death reports
yet the program continues...
Nov 15, 2023
•
Scoops McGoo
21
Health Canada releases 229 covid vaccine death reports
October 2023
Covid vax in the Brain and the neurological disorder explosion
Vaccine lipid nanoparticles cross the Blood Brain Barrier... on purpose
Oct 1, 2023
•
Scoops McGoo
17
Covid vax in the Brain and the neurological disorder explosion
