Scoops' Gazette

Home
Archive
About
Animal-testing data released: J&J, AZ, Novavax and Pfizer
Health Canada unveils Nonclinical Overview (module 2.4) documents
  
Scoops McGoo
4

August 2024

Pfizer admits: DNA "intrinsic impurity" in covid vaccines with "hypothetical function", "potential genomic integration", "theoretical safety…
Released August 2024 by Health Canada under an Access to Info Act request, Pfizer's 56-page DNA contamination safety assessment is now public (heavily…
  
Scoops McGoo
8
Download: Pfizer's own DNA-contamination Safety Assessment
In 2023, Health Canada - prompted by alarming independent sequencing of vax vials - asked that this report be generated by Pfizer
  
Scoops McGoo
5

April 2024

Health Canada misrepresents vaccine DNA contamination to Parliament in 'Inquiry of Ministry'
Oshawa MP Carrie to Health Canada: "are further studies planned to investigate how these contaminants and impurities will impact human subjects given…
  
Scoops McGoo
5
Emails from Health Canada re SV40 contamination in Pfizer vax
"Was it unexpected to find this sequence in the finished product? Response: Yes, because Pfizer did not identify the presence of SV40 promoter enhancer…
  
Scoops McGoo
9
Canada govt's Notice of Appeal in the Emergencies Act case
"THE APPELLANT ASKS FOR: 1. An order setting aside the Federal Court’s judgments and dismissing the underlying applications for judicial review; [...]"
  
Scoops McGoo
1

March 2024

February 2024

December 2023

Canadian government emails reveal PHAC President met with unregistered Moderna 'medical officer' re "the corporation’s future operations in…
Lobbying Act violation
  
Scoops McGoo
1
Files from the New Zealand govt vax record megaleak
Download them
  
Scoops McGoo
2

November 2023

Health Canada releases 229 covid vaccine death reports
yet the program continues...
  
Scoops McGoo
5

October 2023

Covid vax in the Brain and the neurological disorder explosion
Vaccine lipid nanoparticles cross the Blood Brain Barrier... on purpose
  
Scoops McGoo
4
© 2024 Scoops McGoo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture